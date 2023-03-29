In the DnD DLC, you will be able to explore famous locations from the Forgotten Realms, take on classic enemies, and even customise your stats and roll 20-sided dice.

Dungeons and Dragons is officially being added to Minecraft in the form of a new DLC pack! Better yet, the officially-licenced DnD DLC is launching on the blocky game soon.

This isn’t your bog-standard DLC pack containing skins and textures – this is a fully-fledged Dungeons and Dragons experience, complete with full voice acting. It’s time to go on an adventure.

Keep on reading to discover everything there is to know about the Minecraft Dungeons and Dragons DLC, including its release date and what’s included in the crossover package.

There is no confirmed release date for the DLC, but the Minecraft Dungeons and Dragons DLC release window has been revealed as spring 2023.

While it’s disappointing that we don’t have a finalised release date to tell you, at least we know that the in-depth DLC is set to release soon. Unfortunately, spring lasts a long time but it should be with us by the end of May barring any delays.

We will, of course, update this page with the correct release date as soon as it’s confirmed. Read on to find out what we already know about the DLC, and watch a trailer.

What do we know about the Minecraft DnD DLC?

The Minecraft DnD DLC is not your run-of-the-mill texture and skins pack. No. It is something far greater. This DLC contains an original DnD adventure, set in the Minecraft versions of famous locations from the classic role-playing game.

You will traverse five well-known locations from the Forgotten Realms, including Candlekeep and Icewind Dale. On your perilous path, you will encounter classic enemies such as Mimics, Beholders, Mindflayers and Dragons (what would Dungeons and Dragons be without them?) You can see some of it in action thanks to the reveal trailer below:

To make this a true role-playing adventure, players will be asked to pick from a selection of classic DnD classes, including the Barbarian and Wizard. You will be able to customise your character’s stats and even roll 20-sided dice to determine actions and routes for that authentic tabletop RPG experience.

What’s more, the whole thing is wrapped up with fully-voiced dialogue. You will be able to play alone or with friends. This is looking to be quite the DLC package for Dungeons and Dragons fans new and old, as well as those of us still playing Minecraft all these years later.

Unfortunately, no price has yet been announced. Hopefully we learn of its finalised release date and pricing sooner rather than later.

