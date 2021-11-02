Minecraft advent calendars 2021: best Christmas countdowns for fans

Looking for a Minecraft advent calendar for 2021, either for yourself or that special block-head in your life? Well, either way, you’ve come to the right place!

Now that Halloween has been and gone for another year, all eyes are on Christmas and there is a lot of festive things out there that focus on the block-filled world of Minecraft.

If you want the fun of Christmas to last the entire month then you will want to get your hands on an advent calendar and there are plenty of them out there for you Minecraft fans, no matter what you like to find when you open the door each day of December.

We have taken a look around the web to find the best Minecraft advent calendars out there – which one are you going to get this winter season?

Best Minecraft advent calendars

Minecraft Stationery Advent Calendar

Starting off with one that does not involve finding bits of chocolate – a point of controversy for some – is this stationary Minecraft advent calendar that will give you different items each day. Items you get range from keychains to pens and it is a great gift for those who love Minecraft and doodling!

Minecraft Cube advent calendar

Why only get 24 treats when you can get over 50? Some of the doors you open with this calendar have multiple items included so you’ll get way more than usual out of this advert calendar. And the design itself is pretty epic too with the cube shape being instantly recognisable to those with even a passing interest in Minecraft.

