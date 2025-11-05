The days of getting the same chocolate advent calendar to countdown to Christmas are long gone, with advent calendars increasingly taking more and more exciting forms every year. They're an essential part of Christmas and a great way to give yourself a little gift every day in the run up to the big day.

These days, you can find an advent calendar for pretty much any interest, and gamers will be pleased to hear that they've not been forgotten. Whether you're a Minecraft mega-fan (or the parent of one) or you're looking for some fun Pokémon collectables to display on your desk, there's an gaming advent calendar for you.

We've broken our list down buy game to help make it easier to find exactly what you're looking for.

Jump to:

Gaming advent calendars at a glance

Best gaming advent calendars to gift someone for Christmas 2025

Minecraft advent calendar

LEGO Minecraft Advent Calendar

LEGO have come out with the 2025 version of their super popular LEGO Minecraft advent calendar and it's packed with fun details.

In the build up to Christmas, Minecraft fans can expect mini-figures of their favourite mobs including zombies, wolves, creepers and drowned as well as accessories like a bed, various weapons and more. Plus you get Steve (with some cool diamond armour), which is always a win.

Buy the LEGO Minecraft Advent Calendar for £29.99 at LEGO

Minecraft 24 Days Keepsake Box Advent Calendar

There are a few different advent calendar options for the Minecraft mega-fan in your life this year, including this fun keepsake box filled with Minecraft merch.

The vibrant and festive box will last for many Christmases to come and the included surprises, everything from stickers to fn cards and makes, offer different creative and imaginative activities every day.

Buy the Minecraft 24 Days Keepsake Box Advent Calendar for £30 at Menkind

Pokémon advent calendar

Pokémon TCG: Holiday Calendar

Pokémon trading card collectors will love the latest version of their Holiday Calendar. It includes 8 foil promo cards, 6 TCG booster packs, 7 TCG fun packs and more.

Buy the Pokémon TCG: Holiday Calendar for £54.95 at Magic Madhouse

Pokémon Holiday Calendar 2025

If you're looking for some fun Pokémon figures to display in your home then this is the advent calendar for you. It includes 16 2-inch figures as well as unique accessories. There also may or may not be a Christmas-themed Pikachu included.

Buy the Pokémon Holiday Calendar 2025 for £29.50 at Amazon

Five Nights At Freddy's advent calendar

Funko Five Nights At Freddy's Advent Calendar

Five Nights At Freddy's super-fans won't be disappointed with this Funko FNAF advent calendar. It includes 24 collectable mini Funko Pop Figures including Christmas themed version's of Freddy, Chica and more.

Buy the Funko Five Nights At Freddy's Advent Calendar for £29.99 at Amazon

Mario advent calendar

Nintendo Super Mario Xmas Advent Calendar

Mario fans will love this adorable and super detailed advent calendar. It includes 17 different Super Mario characters including Luigi, Princess Peach and the main man Mario, alongside some fun Christmas themed accessories.

Buy the Nintendo Super Mario Xmas Advent Calendar for £50.99 at Amazon

More gaming advent calendars

EXIT Advent Calendar – The Intergalactic Race

Is there a better advent calendar for a gamer than one you can play? The latest advent calendar from EXIT includes riddles, story-driven puzzles and more. This one is great for fans of escape rooms, puzzles or those just looking for something unique to do in the build-up to Christmas.

Buy the EXIT Advent Calendar – The Intergalactic Race for £40 at MenKind

Eight Build Your Own Electronic Games Advent Calendar

Speaking of advent calendars you can play, this particular advent calendar is both a fun building project for the tech obsessed and a great experience for gamers.

Each day, you'll open a new game to build and play, making it a unique and interactive experience that's perfect for gamers who want a challenge.

Buy the Eight Build Your Own Electronic Games Advent Calendar for £26.99 at Boots

