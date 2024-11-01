Every December, LEGOLAND is draped in the holliest jolliest decorations and holds a tonne of Christmas shows and attractions.

The festivities include performances like Ollie's Christmas Chaos and Father Christmas' Magical Sleigh, as well as building workshops, overnight stays at Christmassy hotels, and even the chance to meet up with the big man himself.

The event starts on 23rd November and runs for select dates throughout December and up into the New Year.

In the past, the event has proved insanely popular so do yourself a favour and book your tickets well in advance, or yule be sorry.

Buy LEGOLAND Christmas tickets at LEGOLAND

Jump to:

What is LEGOLAND doing for Christmas 2024?

LEGOLAND's annual Christmas celebration sees the whole park swept up in a festive fervour. Christmas decorations are everywhere and a sleigh-full of additional attractions are opened.

Families can expect Christmas-themed shows, workshops and plenty of photo opportunities.

Which LEGOLAND rides and attractions are open at Christmas?

Merlin

There are 25 rides and attractions open at LEGOLAND's Christmas event. This includes classic rides like The Dragon, Flight of the Sky Lion, LEGO City Driving School and more. Some of the rides will also be open after dark.

As we've said, there will also be additional attractions like Father Christmas's Magical Sleigh, where Santa Claus himself can be seen travelling around the theme park with his troop of dancing elves, and Ollie's Christmas Chaos, a show where Ollie the Dragon tries to help the elves get all the children's letters to the North Pole in Time.

There are also festive scenes set up in LEGO's Miniland and points where you can take a selfie with LEGO Santa. Plus, workshops like the build your own train workshop and the Build to Give workshop, where every time someone builds a LEGO heart, a LEGO set will be donated to a charity.

Last but not least, you have the chance to meet and greet the real Santa. For this, you'll need to buy an additional ticket and book yourself a slot, but it's all worth it when your child comes away with the ultimate Christmas memory and a sneaky extra present.

Buy LEGOLAND Christmas tickets at LEGOLAND

Is LEGOLAND open in December?

Yes. LEGOLAND is open in December, but not every day.

The park will open on select dates to coincide with their Christmas celebrations. These dates are: 1st December, 7th – 8th December, 13th – 23rd December, and 27th – 31st December.

LEGOLAND will not be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

LEGOLAND's Christmas event will run on the following dates: 23rd November, 30th November – 1st December, 7th – 8th December, 13th December – 4th January.

How much do LEGOLAND at Christmas tickets cost?

Merlin

Standard entry to LEGOLAND's Christmas event starts at £29 per person, although as most of December is considered a peak time, you're more likely to be paying £34 or £37. This is only if you book in advance, walk-in tickets are much more expensive, starting at £68. Children under 90cm go free.

If you want to add a meet with Father Christmas to your visit, tickets cost an additional £25 per child.

Meanwhile, short breaks start at £60 per person.

Buy LEGOLAND Christmas tickets at LEGOLAND

How to get LEGOLAND at Christmas tickets

LEGOLAND tickets are available at the official LEGOLAND website.

Right now, there is still a good amount of availability across December, but make sure you book soon before the festive demand picks up.

Buy LEGOLAND Christmas tickets at LEGOLAND

Advertisement

You can also take a look at Alton Towers Christmas tickets , plus the best Christmas light trails and best Christmas London shows.