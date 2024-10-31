If you're looking for a Christmas activity, the RadioTimes.com Going Out page is certainly the place to be. We've rounded up the best Christmas events, Christmas light trails, and best West End shows, and this explainer on Alton Towers at Christmas is sure to answer all of your questions on the upcoming Christmas event.

So without further ado, let's Step Into Christmas (at Alton Towers)!

Does Alton Towers do Christmas events?

Merlin

Get ready for a magical day at at Alton Towers; the Stoke-on-Trent theme park is hosting plenty of Christmas activities in 2024, and its Towers Street area will be decorated in all of its festive glory. As you're making your way around Alton Towers Resort, you'll have the chance to meet various Christmas characters, too.

New for this year, you can experience The Reindeer Games — an exciting adventure in search of a missing reindeer.

If you're visiting Alton Towers with young children, be sure to head on over to CBeebies Land. At CBeebies Land, a whole host of rides and attractions will still be open for the festive period, including In The Night Garden Magical Boat Ride, Andy’s Adventures Dinosaur Dig, JoJo and Gran Gran: At Home, and Hey Duggee Big Adventure.

No Christmas event is complete without Santa's Grotto, and luckily, Alton Towers has one! Santa has taken a break from his Christmas preparations to spend quality time with your family. You'll be able to take a photo with Santa, as well, to commemorate the special day. Santa's Grotto is located at Mistletoe Lane.

Plus, new for 2024, are the festive live show...

What are the Alton Towers festive live shows?

Alton Towers has amped up the Christmas spirit this year, and has introduced not one, but two brand-new festive live shows.

The beloved pantomime of Jack and the Beanstalk is coming to Alton Towers — oh no, it isn't! Oh yes, it is! This mischievous and enchanting story will be coming to the Alton Towers stage, and it's sure to get the whole family laughing.

You can also watch The Sprout That Saved Christmas during the festive period; you'll be transported to Santa's Toy Workshop with his merry team of elves as they prepare for Christmas.

What is the Santa Sleepover at Alton Towers?

Merlin

Looking for another activity at Alton Towers which is sure to be a ho ho whole lot of fun? The Santa Sleepover experience is back! The RadioTimes.com team have scoured the Alton Towers website to tell you everything you need to know about the two magical days.

On the check-in day, you'll get one-day entry to the Alton Towers theme park, a visit to Santa's Grotto, a Festive Courtyard Show titled The Sprout Who Saved Christmas, Reindeer Games, and Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime.

In the evening, you'll have a delicious meal and festive entertainment, then an overnight stay in one of the themed hotels. Two of our RadioTimes.com Digital Writers have stayed at Alton Towers Resort, and they can confirm, the hotel rooms are brilliant!

On the check-out day, you'll eat a buffet breakfast, get access to the Alton Towers waterpark, and try your luck on the nine holes of crazy golf.

How much is the Santa Sleepover at Alton Towers?

The Santa Sleepover at Alton Towers will set you back £90 per person.

Merlin

Alton Towers is open from March until November each year. However, there are Christmas Day Out dates and Festive Short Breaks from December to February half term.

You can find all of the dates that Alton Towers is open for Christmas on the theme park's handy opening times page.

The Alton Towers Waterpark is open almost all year round, however, not all of the rides are. But more on this later.

Is Alton Towers open during December?

The Christmas Day Out dates in December are as follows:

1st Dec

6th to 8th Dec

13th to 23rd Dec

27th to 31st Dec

Are the rides at Alton Towers open in December?

Merlin

There's no need to rein(deer) in your excitement, there are still plenty of rides open at Alton Towers in December that the whole family will enjoy.

At Cbeebies Land, you'll find Bugbie Go Round, In The Night Garden Magical Boat Ride, Justins Pie-O-Matic Factory, Peter Rabbit Hippity Hop, Postman Pat Parcel Post, Heave Ho, Marauder's Mayhem, Octonauts Rollercoaster Adventure, Go Jetters Vroomster Zoom Ride, Something Special Sensory Garden, Sharkbait Reef by SEA LIFE, Big Fun Showtime, Furchester Hotel Live, Andy’s Adventures Dinosaur Dig, JoJo and Gran Gran: At Home, and Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge.

However, the biggest rides at Alton Towers will go into hibernation for the winter period.

When does Alton Towers close for Christmas?

Merlin

Alton Towers as we currently know it will close on Monday 11th November, and selected Christmas Days Out events will begin to take place.

When does Alton Towers open after Christmas?

Alton Towers will reopen after Christmas in March next year.

