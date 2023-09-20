Best UK Christmas light trails 2023: From Kew Gardens to Blenheim Palace
Here’s a bright idea, this Christmas why not try one of the UK’s best light trails? From the lanterns at Chester Zoo to the sparkling lights at Bute Park, these experiences will leave you beaming.
From our own experience, we at the RadioTimes.com can confirm that Christmas light trails are a truly magical way to spend the festive season. When you walk through those twinkling drops of light and the tranquil music begins to filter through the trees, it’s easy to feel as if you’ve left the real world and stepped into the pages of a fairy-tale.
Whether you’re with children, your partner, or by yourself, these after-dark experiences are a perfect way of getting into the Christmas spirit. And even if you’re not a Christmassy person, we defy you not to feel enchanted as you wander through tunnels of light and watch the colours dance around you.
So, as an early present, we’ve listed for you the best 10 Christmas light trails across the UK.
From County Durham to Cardiff to Kent, these experiences can be found all around the country, whether that be in a grand country house or your local park.
They’re also a relatively cheap evening out, with most ticket prices starting at £13 and not going higher than £25, so even if you’re looking to spend less this Christmas, you can still spend an evening surrounded by breath-taking beauty.
Now, get ready to say "ooh" at these top Christmas light trails.
Tis' (nearly) the season! So make sure you're prepared with the best Christmas experience gifts. Plus, you can check out the best Christmas shows in London and the best UK Christmas markets.
Best Christmas light trails at a glance:
- Christmas at Belton, from £10
- Glow Wild at Wakehurst, from £12
- Lanterns and Light at Chester Zoo, from £12
- Windsor Great Park Illuminated, from £12.10
- Christmas at Bedgebury, from £13
- AGLOW at Auckland Castle, from £13
- Christmas at Leeds Castle, from £13
- Christmas at Bute Park, from £13.95
- Christmas at Blenheim Palace, from £14.50
- Christmas at Kew, from £15
Best UK Christmas light trails to visit in 2023
Christmas at Kew
15th Nov 2023 – 7th Jan 2024
Christmas at Kew is a highlight of the UK’s festive calendar. Every year the light trail draws in thousands of guests who come to see the gardens’ over 12,000 trees lit up in stunning technicolour. This year, the trail is bringing in new installations like the Hive, which uses 1,000 LED lights and a musical score to recreate the patterns of bees, or LILI, a series of illuminated flowers that stand over three metres tall. Plus, there’s displays scattered along the lake, Temperate House, and Christmas Cathedral.
Buy Christmas at Kew tickets from £15 at See Tickets
Christmas at Bute Park
24th Nov 2023 – 1st Jan 2024
Everyone in Cardiff, from the residents of Splott to the students of Cathays, has a fond memory linked to Bute Park. The gardens sit just outside the city centre and stretch on for 130-acres of fields, woodland and walking trails, and there’s no better time to see all of this than at Christmas. Now in its second year, Christmas at Bute Park is the biggest light trail in Wales and is packed full of gorgeous illuminations, fire effects and choreography.
More like this
Buy Christmas at Bute Park from £13.95 at See Tickets
Christmas at Bedgebury
17th Nov – 31st Dec 2023
If you’re stationed in Kent, you might want to try the light trail at Bedgebury National Pinetum and forest. With tunnels of light, twinkling birds and the “liquid sky” to wander through, you’re in for a beautiful evening surrounded by nature. Plus if it’s a bit nippy, you can walk around with one of the trail’s festive drinks or snack on a toasted marshmallow.
Buy Christmas at Bedgebury tickets from £13 at See Tickets
Christmas at Belton
24th Nov 2023 – 31st Dec 2023
Head over to Belton House in Lincolnshire if you’re looking for a festive evening packed full of larger-than-life flowers, glowing lanterns, and maybe an early glimpse of Santa Claus. With all the colours of the rainbow on display, Christmas at Belton is a vibrant treat for children and adults alike.
Buy Christmas at Belton tickets from £10 at See Tickets
Lanterns and Light at Chester Zoo
17th Nov – 31st Dec 2023
Lions, dolphins, and even woolly mammoths line this captivating light trail at Chester Zoo. Now in its 12th year, the trail brings the magic of Christmas and the zoo’s diverse wildlife together into one spectacular evening. This year however, Chester Zoo is also partnering up with Sony Music to bring the world premiere of Lanterns and Light, which promises to be bigger and brighter and better than ever before.
Buy Lanterns and Light at Chester Zoo from £12 at See Tickets
Christmas at Blenheim Palace
17th Nov 2023 – 1st Jan 2024
Blenheim Palace is known for its all-year-round entertainment and family friendly events like the Paddington Experience, but at Christmas they take things to a whole new level. Each year, the 300-year-old building is transformed into a magical Christmas experience. Outside, you have the after-dark light trail and a Christmas Market packed full of crafts, textiles, and gifts, as well as food and drink vendors. Then inside, the halls are decorated to follow the story of Sleeping Beauty, with each room representing a different part of the fairy tale – doesn’t that sound magical?
Buy Christmas at Blenheim Palace tickets from £14.50 at See Tickets
Windsor Great Park Illuminated
16th Nov 2023 – 2nd January 2024
You’ll have a royally good evening wandering through the illuminations at Windsor Great Park. Located in Berkshire, just a short drive from Windsor Castle, the park comes alive each winter with dazzling displays and projections. As you stroll through the woodland, mythical creatures such as fireflies and dancing fairies will blaze the way, and as you pass the lake you’ll see flood-lit fountains and breathtaking patterns projected onto the surface.
Buy Windsor Great Park Illuminated from £12.10 at See Tickets
Christmas at Leeds Castle
24th Nov 2023 – 31st Dec 2023
Christmas at Leeds Castle is returning for its second year and will give the perfect picture-taking opportunities for families and couples. With sparkling chandeliers, a laser garden a path of twinkling mirrored hearts, you’ll feel enchanted from start to finish. Plus, if you purchase daytime tickets as well, you’ll be able to go into the castle and see the wonderful world of The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe brought to life in their Narnia exhibit.
Buy Christmas at Leeds Castle from £13 at See Tickets
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
AGLOW at Auckland Castle
22nd Nov 2023 – 31st Dec 2023
Auckland Castle in County Durham is home to one of the biggest and brightest light trails in the north of England. The 1.5-mile walk is packed full of incredible moments, such as the 100-metre light tunnel, the interactive illuminations featuring real fire, and the 30-metre-tall Christmas tree. Plus, little ones will be captivated by Santa’s Village where Mr Claus himself will put on a show with his mischievous elves.
Buy AGLOW at Auckland Castle from £13 at See Tickets
If you're not in the Christmas mood yet, then take a look at the best UK Halloween events and how to get Fright Night tickets.