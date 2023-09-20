So, as an early present, we’ve listed for you the best 10 Christmas light trails across the UK.

From County Durham to Cardiff to Kent, these experiences can be found all around the country, whether that be in a grand country house or your local park.

They’re also a relatively cheap evening out, with most ticket prices starting at £13 and not going higher than £25, so even if you’re looking to spend less this Christmas, you can still spend an evening surrounded by breath-taking beauty.

Now, get ready to say "ooh" at these top Christmas light trails.

Best Christmas light trails at a glance:

Best UK Christmas light trails to visit in 2023

Christmas at Kew

Christmas at Kew Gardens. Hannah Hawkins / Getty

15th Nov 2023 – 7th Jan 2024

Christmas at Kew is a highlight of the UK’s festive calendar. Every year the light trail draws in thousands of guests who come to see the gardens’ over 12,000 trees lit up in stunning technicolour. This year, the trail is bringing in new installations like the Hive, which uses 1,000 LED lights and a musical score to recreate the patterns of bees, or LILI, a series of illuminated flowers that stand over three metres tall. Plus, there’s displays scattered along the lake, Temperate House, and Christmas Cathedral.

Buy Christmas at Kew tickets from £15 at See Tickets

Christmas at Bute Park

Christmas at Bute Park.

24th Nov 2023 – 1st Jan 2024

Everyone in Cardiff, from the residents of Splott to the students of Cathays, has a fond memory linked to Bute Park. The gardens sit just outside the city centre and stretch on for 130-acres of fields, woodland and walking trails, and there’s no better time to see all of this than at Christmas. Now in its second year, Christmas at Bute Park is the biggest light trail in Wales and is packed full of gorgeous illuminations, fire effects and choreography.

Buy Christmas at Bute Park from £13.95 at See Tickets

Christmas at Bedgebury

17th Nov – 31st Dec 2023

If you’re stationed in Kent, you might want to try the light trail at Bedgebury National Pinetum and forest. With tunnels of light, twinkling birds and the “liquid sky” to wander through, you’re in for a beautiful evening surrounded by nature. Plus if it’s a bit nippy, you can walk around with one of the trail’s festive drinks or snack on a toasted marshmallow.

Buy Christmas at Bedgebury tickets from £13 at See Tickets

Christmas at Belton

TerryJLawrence / Getty

24th Nov 2023 – 31st Dec 2023

Head over to Belton House in Lincolnshire if you’re looking for a festive evening packed full of larger-than-life flowers, glowing lanterns, and maybe an early glimpse of Santa Claus. With all the colours of the rainbow on display, Christmas at Belton is a vibrant treat for children and adults alike.

Buy Christmas at Belton tickets from £10 at See Tickets

Lanterns and Light at Chester Zoo

17th Nov – 31st Dec 2023

Lions, dolphins, and even woolly mammoths line this captivating light trail at Chester Zoo. Now in its 12th year, the trail brings the magic of Christmas and the zoo’s diverse wildlife together into one spectacular evening. This year however, Chester Zoo is also partnering up with Sony Music to bring the world premiere of Lanterns and Light, which promises to be bigger and brighter and better than ever before.

Buy Lanterns and Light at Chester Zoo from £12 at See Tickets

Christmas at Blenheim Palace

Wirestock / Getty

17th Nov 2023 – 1st Jan 2024

Blenheim Palace is known for its all-year-round entertainment and family friendly events like the Paddington Experience, but at Christmas they take things to a whole new level. Each year, the 300-year-old building is transformed into a magical Christmas experience. Outside, you have the after-dark light trail and a Christmas Market packed full of crafts, textiles, and gifts, as well as food and drink vendors. Then inside, the halls are decorated to follow the story of Sleeping Beauty, with each room representing a different part of the fairy tale – doesn’t that sound magical?

Buy Christmas at Blenheim Palace tickets from £14.50 at See Tickets

Windsor Great Park Illuminated

16th Nov 2023 – 2nd January 2024

You’ll have a royally good evening wandering through the illuminations at Windsor Great Park. Located in Berkshire, just a short drive from Windsor Castle, the park comes alive each winter with dazzling displays and projections. As you stroll through the woodland, mythical creatures such as fireflies and dancing fairies will blaze the way, and as you pass the lake you’ll see flood-lit fountains and breathtaking patterns projected onto the surface.

Buy Windsor Great Park Illuminated from £12.10 at See Tickets

Christmas at Leeds Castle

asmithers / Getty

24th Nov 2023 – 31st Dec 2023

Christmas at Leeds Castle is returning for its second year and will give the perfect picture-taking opportunities for families and couples. With sparkling chandeliers, a laser garden a path of twinkling mirrored hearts, you’ll feel enchanted from start to finish. Plus, if you purchase daytime tickets as well, you’ll be able to go into the castle and see the wonderful world of The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe brought to life in their Narnia exhibit.

Buy Christmas at Leeds Castle from £13 at See Tickets

AGLOW at Auckland Castle

22nd Nov 2023 – 31st Dec 2023

Auckland Castle in County Durham is home to one of the biggest and brightest light trails in the north of England. The 1.5-mile walk is packed full of incredible moments, such as the 100-metre light tunnel, the interactive illuminations featuring real fire, and the 30-metre-tall Christmas tree. Plus, little ones will be captivated by Santa’s Village where Mr Claus himself will put on a show with his mischievous elves.

Buy AGLOW at Auckland Castle from £13 at See Tickets

