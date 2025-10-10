Plus, the entire theme park is decked out in sparkly Christmas decorations. What better way to get you in the mood for the most wonderful time of the year?

Sound intriguing? We're here to help you find out more about how to celebrate Christmas at Alton Towers this year.

You can save on Alton Towers tickets all year round thanks to our list of the best Alton Towers deals.

What happens at Alton Towers Christmas?

In November this year, Alton Towers will begin its transformation from adrenaline-filled theme park to winter wonderland.

CBeebies land is the hub of this festive paradise, with Tower Street all dolled up in Christmas decorations. Here you can meet some of your favourite characters, including Bluey, and experience live shows like Hey Duggee Live: The Christmas Badge! and The Sprout that Saved Christmas!

As you wander through Alton Towers, you'll encounter plenty of Christmas characters, as well as interactive games to play with fellow guests.

Of course, no Christmas is complete without a visit to Santa's Grotto, and luckily Alton Towers has that all set up for you. On Mistletoe Lane, you can meet Santa and take a picture with him.

When is Alton Towers Christmas 2025?

Each year, Alton Towers is officially open from March until November. However, during the festive period, Alton Towers is open on select dates to celebrate Christmas.

This years dates are as follows:

28th - 30th Nov

5th - 7th Dec

12th - 23rd Dec

26th Dec - 4th Jan

It's worth noting that the Alton Towers waterpark is open all year round, but this doesn't include all of the rides.

What rides are open at Alton Towers Christmas?

It's not just the festive celebrations on offer at Alton Towers during the Christmas period. Here's a list of the rides you can expect to be open in CBeebies Land:

Bugbie Go Round

In The Night Garden Magical Boat Ride

Justin's Pie-O-Matic Factory

Peter Rabbit Hippity Hop

Postman Pat Parcel Post

Heave Ho

Marauder’s Mayhem

Octonauts Rollercoaster Adventure

Go Jetters Vroomster Zoom Ride

Something Special Sensory Garden

Sharkbait Reef by SEA LIFE

Big Fun Showtime

Furchester Hotel Live

Andy’s Adventures Dinosaur Dig

JoJo and Gran Gran: At Home

Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge.

Please not that the bigger rides, such as The Smiler, Wicker Man and Oblivion, tend to close down over the winter period.

How to book a Santa Sleepover at Alton Towers

If you want to take your Christmas experience at Alton Towers to a whole new level, booking a Santa Sleepover is just the way to do it.

What can you expect from a Santa Sleepover? Head to the park on check-in day and enjoy one-day entry to Alton Towers theme park, a visit to Santa's Grotto, tickets to the Christmas festive shows, and a delicious meal and overnight stay in one of Alton Towers's themed hotels.

On check-out day, you'll enjoy a buffet breakfast, get access to the Alton Towers waterpark, and try out the nine holes of crazy golf.

Prices for Santa Sleepovers are £91 per person.

Book a Santa Sleepover at Alton Towers

How to book a festive family break at Alton Towers

You can also combine festive fun with an overnight stay thanks to Alton Towers's festive family breaks.

These breaks include entry to the theme park, a Christmassy evening meal, pantomime tickets and an overnight stay in one of the on-site themed hotels.

The next day, you'll head to a breakfast buffet, the Alton Towers waterpark and mini golf. Festive family breaks start from £91 and they book up quickly, so we'd suggest getting yours booked while you still can.

Book a festive family break at Alton Towers

