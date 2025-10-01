From late November onwards, the park will transform into a true winter wonderland, complete with a light trail, pantomime and even the chance to meet Santa Claus himself.

We've put together the ultimate guide to Christmas at Chessington to help you plan your celebrations this Christmas.

Book Chessington Christmas tickets from £22

Jump to:

What happens at Chessington Christmas?

During Christmastime, Chessington is transformed into a festive wonderland called Winter's Tail.

Here you'll find plenty of events and attractions, including carollers, a festive light trail, a Christmas panto and scavenger hunts.

There's also Chessington Christmas Village, which is an add-on experience you can book with your entry ticket.

This includes a visit to Father Christmas's Grotto, and even a peep into the Enchanted Hollow: Toy Workshop, where you can see the elves hard at work. You can also enjoy a silent disco and a journey through a snowy woodland.

What rides are open at Chessington at Christmas?

During the Christmas period, select rides, including World of Jumanji, The Gruffalo River Ride Adventure and Room on the Broom are open.

The SEA LIFE centre and Zoo are also open, and are included in your entry ticket.

When is Chessington Christmas 2025?

Here is a full list of dates for Christmas at Chessington this year:

22nd – 23rd Nov

29th – 30th Nov

6th – 7th Dec

12th – 24th Dec

How much are Chessington Christmas tickets?

Tickets to Chessington at Christmas will vary in price depending on what you want to include.

Standard entry tickets to the Winter's Trail cost £22 per person, but you can add access to the Christmas Village for an overall cost of £32 per person.

You can also book short breaks at Chessington during the Christmas period, starting from £53.

What is the Chessington Christmas room?

Chessington Christmas Room Merlin

If you want to make your Christmas visit to Chessington even more festive, we've got just the thing.

The Chessington Christmas room was introduced earlier this year, and is already proving to be a big hit. The room comes complete with festive decorations, as well as an elf wake-up call and a reindeer feeding experience.

Booking starts from £77, but we'd recommend that you book sooner rather than later, as demand is expected to go way up during the Christmas period.

