How to build a Minecraft House – how good can you make yours look?

There are all sorts of things to do in Minecraft and keeping track of everything can be a little daunting. But one important thing you should do, and it should be done early on, is to build your very own Minecraft house in the game.

There are many different types of houses that you can make in Minecraft and we will start with the simplest one out there – and it is one you will want if you need a safe spawn space for you and your online friends to meet up in.

Where to build your Minecraft house

Before you go ahead and start the construction process, you will need to pick a good spot for your house to be and for the simple style houses that we are looking at here, you will want to place it right where you start at the spawn location.

If you are playing with friends, this is a must as you will want a safe space where they will not be at risk from all the various enemies wishing to cause you harm. You can build more elaborate houses later on in the game and in different biomes, but for now, let’s look at this simple and safe abode.

How to make a house in Minecraft

Follow these instructions and you will have yourself your very first Minecraft home built in no time.

You won’t get anywhere if you do not have the blocks in place to build your new home. So gather them up and you do not need to stick to one type as Dirt, Wood, or Cobblestone all work. As does sand and gravel – although those last two will not do the job when you get to building the roof. Also, avoid wood where possible as it burns easily.

Now it is time to build so just place the blocks on top of one another to start the walls.

Once the walls are ready, place blocks on top and next to each other to get the roof sorted.

Time to build the door now so get some planks and arrange them in a two-by-three form on a crafting table.

Something you may not have considered is the need for torches as things like to attack you when it is dark. So place a couple around the new house for extra safety.

And that’s it! It may be a simple house but it is one that will be safe for you and your friends to spawn in and you will have a place to go to find each other.

