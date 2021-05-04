13 of the best Minecraft Seeds

Enter the “World seed” box within the Minecraft menu and tap in a series of digits and you will find that you will be transported to a new virtual world in Minecraft – and there are an awful lot of them to check out.

There is almost one to match every Minecraft need you have and whether you want something small, something cold, or something tropical, you will find that there is a seed out there for you.

But back to Minecraft seeds and here are 13 of what we think are the best out there.

Best Minecraft Seeds

There are a huge number of Minecraft Seeds out there with more coming all the time and while this list could have been far longer, we decided to show some restraint and just present with what we think are 12 of the best ones out there you can play right now.

Archipelago

Seed: 124014738

One of the simpler ones this and a good place to start. The small cluster of islands is a great place to build especially if you are starting out and want to learn the basics of how to do it.

So definitely not a challenging one, but sometimes a challenge is not what you are looking for and this is a perfect fit if that sounds like you.

Bamboo and Lava

Seed: -1013382714437321718

Do you like bamboo and lava? If so then this is one that you will definitely want to check out.

This is similar to the Bamboo Jungle seeds that you can find but this has the added excitement of a lake made out of lava – just what every map needs. If you don’t act fast then you will find that the lava will end up consuming the whole map. No pressure then!

Bamboo Jungle Temple

Seed: 9176963463659858407

When you start this seed, head south and you will soon find yourselves making your way through a massive jungle forest that will eventually see you arrive at the Bamboo jungle.

Once you are there, keep your eyes peeled for the temple and you will be rewarded with a game gift package – so worth paying a visit to it if you can!

Coastal Village

Seed: 3227028068011494221

Who doesn’t love a tropical location with gorgeous sandy beaches and a deep blue sea – even if it is just in the world of Minecraft?

If you start here you will find that you can access food, trees and all sorts of other things and there are numerous paths you can take from here to have the adventure to remember.

Endless Beach

Seed: -1389577003656398696

Another beach now (as we cannot get enough of beaches) and this one has the added advantage of being endless – sounds like paradise to us!

Your first set of trees can be found shortly after you head inland from the starting point and it will not be long before you come across the perfect building site. There is a lava pool, but you can cover it up if you think it ruins the vibe while potions and other items can be found if you head for the Nether.

Frozen Wasteland

Seed: -7255571058704538969

From the tropical settings of the beach to the polar opposite with Frozen Wasteland – a place you would not want to end up with only beachwear to put on.

This is a more challenging seed than most but there is a ravine that you will see as soon as you arrive and you can comfortably mine that for Iron. You will also spot a village not too far in that is worth exploring.

Ice Spikes

Seed: -4186746847636013829

Another chilly one here – and this one is not just cold, it also has spikes that sound cold and dangerous.

This also happens to be a gorgeous location that has a huge amount of forest and grassland that surround a large area full of frozen rivers and ice spikes. The choice of where to build is yours with the ice-covered part of the map and the forest area both open to being built on.

Mesa and Cave Spiders

Seed: -8427444967367737379

Do you hate spiders to the point that even the thought of them is enough for you to feel itchy and like you are in serious need of a shower? Best to skip past this one if that is the case.

To win the Mesa biome, you will need to enter the cave and clear it out of critters – it all just depends on how brave you are feeling as to whether you will give that a try.

Ocean Monument Island

Seed: -3821186818805133221

There are a couple of rare things to find on this ocean-based seed – and one is actually extremely rare which is more than enough reason to head here and check it out.

There is an ultra-rare Mooshroom Biome that is located not far from the starting point and your will also be able to spot an Ocean Monument below the water when you first spawn. So it is just a case of working out which one you want to go to first!

Nether Rush

Seed: -1654510255

You will spawn between the desert and a plain and you will notice that there are two different villages that you can choose to head to.

There is a lot in this world from lava to trees and all sorts of dangers that are lurking to take you by surprise – and it is a great fun seed too!

Pillager Outpost

Seed: 2327370183894455166

If a mad frantic chase sounds like your cup of tea then this is without question one of the seeds that you’re going to want to check out at the earliest opportunity.

It is one of the most dangerous ones that you can find, which makes it super fun, and you will have to outrun the pillagers from the moment you spawn. But can you set up a base to try and fight back?

Savanna and Village

Seed: 12542

One of the nicer seeds about, this is a great one for exploring and figuring out all the ropes – while still offering up many inventive ways that the game can kill you.

You will start near a village and a huge savanna biome and as you will see as soon as you start, you will not be short of places to head to and explore.

Smallest Island Ever

Seed: -3115927715480771327

Hey, sometimes size really does not matter and that is certainly the case with this one – the name Smallest Island Ever probably gave that little detail away.

The island is only made up of three blocks but there is a Snowy Tundra that you can head off and explore.

