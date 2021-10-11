Minecraft Classic, Java, Bedrock and beyond: Different versions explained

If you have never set foot into the block-filled world of Minecraft before, working out what version of the game to buy could cause you a bit of a headache.

From the Minecraft Classic version to Java and Bedrock, you will need to know which one is best for you before you decide to make a purchase.

That’s not to mention the Pocket version of Minecraft and the Educational edition – there are so many different versions to choose from!

So how are the different versions of Minecraft different? Here is your guide!

What is Minecraft Classic?

Minecraft Classic is the free version of Minecraft, but there are limitations with it that rule it out of being a consideration for avid players.

You can explore the Minecraft world here and do so with up to nine friends, but any progress you made or anything you do in the game will be lost as soon as you close it.

Mods will not work in this version of the game either, you will not be able to buy any of the many Minecraft skins, and realms are non-existent. It’s a basic version of Minecraft that is there to show you what it is all about, rather than one you will sink any serious time into.

What is the Bedrock version of Minecraft?

What’s the difference between Minecraft and the Bedrock edition? Well, the classic version of Minecraft gives you limited things, whereas Bedrock blows the doors off and allows you to do everything.

Bedrock allows the game to work across PC, consoles and mobile, and you will get Creative, Survival and Adventure mode thrown in too. This version also includes survival elements including hunger and brewing, and the Nether and the End dimensions are there too.

You will find too that there are mobs, blocks and items that behave differently and some of them will look different too.

So, can you play Minecraft Bedrock on Xbox One? Yes, you can! This is the main paid version of the game you’ll find on Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as PC.

What is the Java version of Minecraft?

While there is not a ton of differences between Java and Bedrock, one thing is key to know. Java is only for PC, Mac or Linux players and crossplay is not supported.

Like Bedrock, mods, realms and skins can be used in the Java version of Minecraft, and the servers are always packed with people looking to play alongside you.

What other versions of Minecraft are there?

Classic, Java and Bedrock are the main versions but that is not all that Minecraft has to offer. We also have the Pocket Edition which is a simplified mobile platform for the game that has some limitations – mods cannot be used, for one thing.

The Minecraft Education Edition is there for children to learn problem-solving, maths and all sorts of other things, while the Nintendo Switch has its own version that is largely similar to what you will get in Bedrock and Java. As ever, there is a ton of Minecraft out there!

