Minecraft Realms Guide: All you need to know to get yourself set up

Enjoy spending time in the vast virtual world of Minecraft but less so with all the random people that the internet can send in your direction? Then Minecraft Realms will likely be for you!

The subscription service is in place so that you can have a server where only those you invite can jump in and play – and even better is that you do not need to be online for your friends to join – so no pressure to always be around and playing.

But back to Realms and for you all you need to know about them, read on!

What is Minecraft Realms?

As mentioned, Minecraft Realms is a private multiplayer server that you can set up, with a cost that we will come to shortly, so you can play the game with your friends and without the possibility of anybody else joining – it’s all done via invite only.

You can either add an existing world to Realms or you can create a whole new one and the server will be online for as long as you are paying for it – so just because you disconnect does not mean that the world will be inaccessible to anyone you have invited. And you have the power to kick anyone out who may be becoming a problem so it is a safe space for younger gamers.

Other than the Java Edition, Minecraft Realms is crossplay so it doesn’t matter what console or device someone is playing the game on as they will still be able to join you.

The only slight negative is that new mods cannot be created to be used – but our fingers are crossed that this feature will be added in some form at a later date.

How much is Minecraft Realms?

It has been said that the best things in life are free, but unfortunately, that does not translate to Minecraft Realms.

Saying that though, for the dedicated Minecraft players amongst us it is not too high a cost to take advantage of Realms as it will only set you back £6.69 for a maximum of 10 players per month.

Paying this will get you extras too, such as access to over 50 Marketplace packs includes new skins, mini-games and maps – so you do get a lot for what you pay and you can cancel anytime you like.

How to set up Minecraft Realms

To begin then, you need to decide on what you want your world to be and that ranges from everything to what it will be called to the difficulty setting.

Once all your settings have been decided and added, now you need to select an option called Create on Realms which you will be able to find just to the right of the Create option. Once you do that you will get the option of a 2 player world or a 10 player world, so take your pick and you will be given some T’s and C’s to read and accept.

But that’s how simple it is and once you have done that you can start playing pretty much straight away.

Changing Minecraft Realms settings

The difficulty, game mode, the name of your world and any cheats you want to be included can all be added simply by pressing the edit button next to your world and you will see all the options pop up.

Inviting friends in Minecraft Realms

Well to get something out of the way first, any friends you invite do not need to have an active Realms subscription – so invite away to anyone who owns a copy of the game that you want to be involved in your new world.

Depending on your subscription, you can have 2 or 10 players and to invite them, just select Edit next to your Realm world and then choose Members. Then just choose whoever it is that you want the invite to go to – easy!

Backing up your Minecraft Realms world

If you want to start a new world but you are not ready to say goodbye to your old one then backing up the existing one is a must – luckily though this is easy to do! Just follow these instructions!

Click edit next to your Realm world and then choose ‘Download World’

Your downloaded world will now save to your device

To replace your world in the game, just do this!

Click edit next to your Realm world and then choose ‘Replace World’

An option will come up to confirm that you want to do this, say you do and then choose from the list of worlds you will be presented with

Select the world and it will then upload and be ready to play!

