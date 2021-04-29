Star Wars: The Mandalorian video game reportedly in development

Rumour has it that a new Star Wars video game is in the works, and it’s going to be based on The Mandalorian TV series. It’s a tantalising prospect for fans of the Disney Plus show.

Ever since The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda first flew onto our screens in 2019, fans have pointed out how game-like the series feels, with Pedro Pascal’s Mando taking on a series of missions that are somewhat similar to the side-quests in a video game.

Plus, The Mandalorian TV show’s visual effects are made using Unreal Engine technology, which was originally created by Epic Games (creators of Fortnite) for use in video games. So you could argue that a video game based on The Mandalorian is a match made in heaven!

There’s no word yet on which company is meant to be making the Mandalorian game, and there’s no whiff of a release date either. But still, the idea of suiting up in Beskar to travel the Star Wars galaxy in a major new game, picking up bounty-hunter quests and protecting Baby Yoda at all times, is a very exciting proposition.

However, it’s worth taking this rumour with a pinch of salt for now, as it comes from a new photo of Xbox boss Phil Spencer in his home office.

Spencer has been known to include hints for new projects on his shelf of geeky stuff, which often appears behind him during live streams and presentations. Fans thought they saw a Mandalorian Funko Pop behind Spencer in the new image, but it was later proven to be a different Funko Pop altogether (it was actually Arbiter from the Halo series).

Despite the confusion about the Funko Pop, Shpeshal_Ed on Twitter (the founder of XboxEra.com and a well-known ‘scooper’ in the gaming industry) remains convinced that there is a Mandalorian game on the way. Apparently an industry source has disclosed that information to him.

Ok, so liiiiittle bit of a whoopsie. Yeah, there's going to be a Mando game. But um…that's apparently not a Mando Funko. I might have just said something I wasn't supposed to yet. Hoping I didn't just burn my source. Got some apologising to do. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 29, 2021

Nobody from Disney has publicly confirmed the existence of a Mandalorian game as yet, but we’ll be sure to let you know if that changes.

It certainly does seem plausible, with Disney already expanding the Mandalorian universe with several TV spin-offs including The Book of Boba Fett, Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka. Why not add an interactive experience into the mix as well?

Perhaps we’ll learn more on May 4th, Star Wars Day, which is just around the corner. We’re also still hoping for confirmation that a Knights of the Old Republic remake game is in development. Fingers are crossed on all fronts.

