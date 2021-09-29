Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett – Release date, plot and latest news about The Mandalorian spin-off

Legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett is back – and now we know exactly when we’ll be seeing him in action again.

Following the fan-favourite Star Wars character’s return in The Mandalorian, fans will see Boba battling for control of Tattooine in late December 2021 (into January 2022) alongside Ming-Na Wen as his sidekick and deadly assassin Fennec Shand. Exciting!

The Book of Boba Fett was first teased in a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian’s season two finale, but there had been some confusion over whether it would be a replacement for the popular Disney Plus series.

However, executive producer Jon Favreau has now confirmed that the two projects are indeed separate, with a third season of Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian also on the way.

Read on for everything you need to know about Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett release date

It’s official: The Book of Boba Fett is coming to Disney Plus on Wednesday 29th December.

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/JP54yEe9WF — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 21, 2020

Curiously, this date was already bookmarked as the day the finale of the Hawkeye series would be released on the platform, which could mean a seriously busy day for fans of both franchises.

The Book of Boba Fett cast

Temuera Morrison will reprise the role of Boba Fett after making a big splash with his initial return in The Mandalorian season two.

The actor had previously played Jango Fett, the “father” from which Boba is cloned, in 2002’s Attack of the Clones, as well as portraying Commander Cody in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.

Joining him for this upcoming spin-off is Agents of SHIELD star Ming-Na Wen, who will return as sharpshooting mercenary Fennec Shand, who became an ally of Fett after he saved her life on the desolate outskirts of Tatooine.

Behind the camera, The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will serve as executive producers, alongside director Robert Rodriguez who helmed one chapter from the second season.

The Book of Boba Fett plot

Disney

Little has been revealed about The Book of Boba Fett’s story and we expect that most details will be kept top secret, as is standard for a Star Wars project.

However, a short synopsis has been released that reads:

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand returned to the iconic desert planet (last seen in Return of the Jedi) in the Mandalorian season 2’s post-credits scene, and found that Jabba’s former servant Bib Fortuna had inherited the dead crime lord’s gluttonous and immoral lifestyle.

Fennec liberates the Twi’lek woman chained to his throne and Boba kills Fortuna without hesitation, with the no-nonsense duo wasting no time making themselves at home – and it’s safe to say, they’ll be making a few changes.

It is possible that the series could also reveal exactly how Boba escaped the Sarlacc Pit that he fell into during Return of the Jedi, at which point he was presumed dead by many in the galaxy.

Fennec Shand’s origin is due to be explored in the upcoming animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch which could also be relevant given that characters are currently jumping into live-action left and right (see: Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze).

Is there a trailer for The Book of Boba Fett?

Not just yet, but with a release date now locked in and a first-look image it seems likely we’ll get to view some footage in the coming weeks and months.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett arrives on Disney Plus in December 2021.