A little over a year since it was announced, The Book of Boba Fett is finally landing on Disney Plus.

The new series was teased in a post-credits scene featured as part of The Mandalorian’s season two finale, ‘The Rescue’, which saw bounty hunter Boba Fett – played by Temuera Morrison – take over Jabba the Hutt’s palace and sit on the crime lord’s throne.

Exactly what fans can expect from the new series is unclear, though we do know that Boba’s ally Fennec Shand (a sniper played by Ming-Na Wen) will also play a major role – no surprise, after The Mandalorian’s post-credits scene saw the character swigging a drink as she lounged alongside Tattooine’s new crime boss.

It seems likely that The Book of Boba Fett will focus on its title character’s continuing drive to gain control over what was Jabba’s Empire, having murdered Jabba’s lieutenant Bib Fortuna (who seemed to have taken over following the Hutt’s death in Return of the Jedi).

Indeed, a trailer released in November picked up where that post-credits scene left off, with Boba and Fennec seen negotiating a relationship with the crime lords that dominate the wretched hive of scum and villainy also known as Tatooine.

But how many episodes of The Book of Boba Fett will there be and when will the season finale arrive on Disney Plus? Read on for everything you need to know.

How many episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are there?

The Book of Boba Fett is set to launch on Disney Plus on Wednesday, 29th December and will consist of seven episodes.

The official Star Wars website has confirmed that these episodes will be released “weekly”, which seems to rule out any surprise double-bills, e.g. the final two episodes being dropped at once.

The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will serve as executive producers, alongside director Robert Rodriguez, who will also be directing several episodes of the spin-off show, while Favreau, Filoni and Bryce Dallas Howard will each be helming at least one episode each.

According to Ming-Na Wen, The Book of Boba Fett will be “more like a take on gangster movies” as opposed to The Mandalorian’s more ‘space Western’ vibe (via Entertainment Weekly).

“We’re going to see [Boba’s] past and where he’s been since The Empire Strikes Back,” Morrison told Rotten Tomatoes. “Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him.”

When will The Book of Boba Fett’s season finale be released?

Given that we’re getting seven episodes, almost certainly at a rate of one per week, The Book of Boba Fett’s season finale will almost certainly be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday, 9th February, 2022.

You can expect The Book of Boba Fett’s episodic release schedule to look something like this:

Episode 1 – 29th December

Episode 2 – 5th January, 2022

Episode 3 – 12th January, 2022

Episode 4 – 19th January, 2022

Episode 5 – 26th January, 2022

Episode 6 – 2nd February, 2022

Episode 7 – 9th February, 2022

