We are ready to go to a galaxy far far away once again.

Ever since the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian included an epic post-credits scene we have been waiting to see what happens next to Boba Fett and Fennec Shand.

The new Star Wars series looks to follow the legendary bounty hunter and his mercenary friend as they take over the old criminal empire that once belonged to Jabba the Hutt.

Now, this new series will follow Fett as he seeks to become the next big gangster in the Star Wars universe.

If you wish to catch up on the Star Wars films and TV series in order so far, see our handy explainer guide.

However, who shall we be seeing in the new series?

Here is all you need to know about the cast of The Book of Boba Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett cast – Full list of confirmed characters

Temuera Morrison plays Boba Fett

Lucasfilm

Appears in: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: The Holiday Special, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (TV series), The Mandalorian

Where did we last see Boba Fett? Last seen during the post-credits scene of The Mandalorian season 2. After helping Din Djarin to rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon, Boba returned to Tatooine and the palace of Jabba the Hutt where he killed Bib Fortuna and took control of the palace.

What is happening here? The Book of Boba Fett follows Boba’s attempts to take control of Jabba the Hutt’s old criminal empire, starting with his territory on Tatooine.

What else has Temeura Morrison appeared in? The New Zealand actor of Maori descent is known for his work on the soap opera Shortland Street and the films Once Were Warriors and sequel What Becomes of the Broken Hearted? After portraying Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones, Morrison then portrayed the Clone Army and Boba Fett in all subsequent appearances in Star Wars media. Morrison also voiced Chief Tui in Moana and played Thomas Curry in the film Aquaman.

Ming-Na Wen plays Fennec Shand

Lucasfilm/Disney+

Appears in: The Mandalorian

Where did we last see Fennec Shand? The mercenary and assassin Fennec Shand was last seen at Boba Fett’s side as he assumed the throne of Jabba the Hutt.

What is happening here? Fennec remains at Boba’s side in his latest crime endeavours as his confidante.

What else has Ming-Na Wen appeared in? Wen is best known for her voice work on the Mulan animated films as Fa Mulan and also for her role as Melinda May in Agents of SHIELD. Wen also portrayed Dr. Jing-Mei “Deb” Chen in the medical drama ER and has also had roles in films such as Prom Night and Push.

Jennifer Beals as a Twi’lek

Disney/Lucasfilm

Who is this character? We know very little about this character beyond the fact that she is a member of the Twi’lek alien race and appears to be on Tatooine in the series.

What else has Jennifer Beals appeared in? Beals is best known for her acclaimed role in the film Flashdance. Other notable roles for the American actress include Devil in a Blue Dress, The Last Days of Disco, Book of Eli and The L Word.

We will be sure to update this page as further cast members become apparent.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney Plus on the 29th December 2021. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney Plus on the 29th December 2021. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.