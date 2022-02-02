So you like cameos? Well, The Book of Boba Fett will give you more cameos and character returns than you can handle, with the Disney Plus Star Wars series’ penultimate episode delivering a smorgasbord of familiar faces.

And if that wasn’t enough, the episode also introduced a fan-favourite Star Wars animation character to live-action, where he certainly lived up to his reputation.

Though if you haven’t seen Star Wars: The Clone Wars, his arrival may have been a little confusing. In the latter half of the episode, we see Marshall Vanth (Olyphant) face off with a mysterious opponent, apparently working for the Pyke Syndicate and possessing a distinctive blue pallor, huge red eyes and a wide-brimmed black hat.

So, just who is this figure?

Who is Cad Bane in The Book of Boba Fett?

This fearsome figure’s name? Well, it’s not given in the episode – but anyone who’s seen the Clone Wars animated series will recognise the sight of Cad Bane, a legendary bounty hunter who regularly faces off with the Jedi heroes of that series.

He was also something of a mentor to a young Boba Fett in those days before they fell out, meaning that his interest in this new Tattooine clash may be personal.

Bane has never appeared in live-action before, and the translation from animation was impressively achieved in the new episode – helped by the fact that original voice actor Corey Burton was back on hand to lend his vocal cords to the character – and it’ll be intriguing to see how his presence affects the finale.

Cad Bane as he appears in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Book of Boba Fett (Disney)

He’s not the first animated character to cross over into live-action – Saw Gerrera, as played by Forest Whitaker was in The Clone Wars before he was in Rogue One, and Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka and Katee Sackhoff's Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze started in animation too – but for some fans, his return will be the most exciting yet.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, we’re betting he’s going to cause some more trouble for Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) before too long – watch this space.

The Book of Boba Fett releases new episodes on Wednesdays – you can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.