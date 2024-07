This allowed her to easily reprise the role in The Mandalorian season two on Disney +, making a dramatic entrance in this week's episode three, subtitled The Heiress. (Read our The Mandalorian review of the latest instalment.)

She is the third character from earlier Star Wars lore to appear in the second season, following a brief cameo from Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and the inclusion of Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), first introduced in a trilogy of Star Wars novels.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Those familiar with The Clone Wars and Rebels will know that Bo-Katan is a fierce Mandalorian warrior, who once fought alongside extremist group Death Watch before allying with the Jedi to defeat Darth Maul.

More like this

Most recently, she was seen uniting her divided people after coming into possession of the Darksaber, a weapon that is sacred to followers of the Mandalorian way of life.

However, as we have already seen in the Disney+ series, the formidable blade has fallen into the wrong hands - specifically, those of Giancarlo Esposito's sinister Moff Gideon.

Katee Sackhoff in Another Life (Netflix) Netflix

In the latest episode of The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan grills an imperial officer on its whereabouts, but he chooses to take his own life over giving her the information she needs.

Ultimately, she and the title character (played by Pedro Pascal) part ways amicably after she divulges the location of Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano, another popular figure from The Clone Wars.

With each episode of The Mandalorian being a largely self-contained story, it remains to be seen whether Bo-Katan will reappear before the season two finale - but her final line to Mando suggests that the two could well cross paths again.

Advertisement

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney+ now for £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a full year. Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.