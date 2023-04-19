Fans of The Mandalorian have been left divided over the season 3 finale episode , with some heartbroken that Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) didn't make an appearance.

The bounty hunter has become a well-loved figure in the Mando-verse, with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu cropping up in his spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett.

Fans were excited by the prospect that he might appear in the season 3 finale, but it doesn't mean he won't return in future. Fingers crossed!

In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about the iconic bounty hunter.

Who is Boba Fett?

Boba Fett first appeared in 1980's Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, as one of the bounty hunters hired by Darth Vader to track down charming fugitive Han Solo.

He ultimately succeeds, tracing the gang to Cloud City where the Empire closes in around them, with Solo being encased in Carbonite and delivered by Fett to the repulsive crime lord: Jabba The Hutt.

That takes us into the opening act of Return of the Jedi, where Fett can be seen spending time among Hutt's criminal associates and watching his sadistic idea of entertainment.

Following Luke's unsuccessful attempt to rescue Han, the two of them are sentenced to death by Hutt, who takes them on his barge to the terrifying Sarlacc Pit.

SEAC

Fortunately, after some assistance from R2-D2, our heroes are able to escape being dinner for the desert monster, which digests its victims slowly over an agonising period of a thousand years.

Fett is not so lucky, losing control of his jetpack in the chaos of Skywalker's escape, which sends him directly into the Sarlacc's mighty maw.

Despite having a rather undignified death, Boba Fett became a firm favourite character among Star Wars fans, owing largely to his cool armour and the mystery provided by his helmet.

Fans wanted to know more about who this enigmatic figure was and George Lucas gave them answers in the second instalment of his divisive prequel trilogy: Attack of the Clones.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The movie revealed that Boba was actually a clone of bounty hunter Jango Fett, who raised him as a son before he was slain by Mace Windu at the Battle of Geonosis.

Boba inherited his father's Mandalorian armour, but it should be made clear that unlike his father he's not a follower of the associated religion.

As depicted in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, true believers in "the way" swear never to remove their helmet in front of a living soul.

These rules do not apply to the Fetts, who are regarded as common mercenaries by the people of Mandalore and are believed to have stolen their armour from a fallen warrior - and Boba as a clone would be even less subject to Mandalorian customs.

Disney Plus

In the original Star Wars Extended Universe, Boba escaped the Sarlacc Pit after Return of the Jedi and stories were written chronicling his later adventures across the galaxy.

However, these were rendered no longer canon by Disney after its acquisition of Lucasfilm, meaning that the fate of the character in the current continuity was unknown for years.

But now that's all changed. He returned to The Mandalorian and in The Book of Boba Fett, with fans excited to see what the character's future holds.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney Plus on Wednesday 1st March — sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.