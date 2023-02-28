The second instalment of the Disney Plus show , helmed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin , saw Mando on a mission to protect Grogu, AKA Baby Yoda , and reunite him with his kind.

It's finally time for the adventures to continue in The Mandalorian season 3, but a lot has happened since season 2.

Be careful what you wish for, though. The end of season 2 saw the appearance of Luke Skywalker, with Djarin and Grogu having to say a quick goodbye. Grogu was then whisked away to begin his Jedi training.

But the pair weren't destined to be separated for long and soon reunited — only that happened in an entirely different show, The Book of Boba Fett.

The Mandalorian season 3 will now pick up with Djarin and Grogu after their reunion, but for fans who didn't catch Boba Fett, or got a little lost along the way, it can all seem pretty confusing.

Never fear! We've got a full recap on what happened to Djarin and Grogu in The Mandalorian season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett so you're all prepared for season 3.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What happened in The Mandalorian season 2?

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian season 2 followed Djarin on his mission to protect Grogu and return him to his people: the Jedi.

Djarin's first port of call is his fellow Mandalorians — he just has to find them first. He takes on a couple of missions in return for information about his people.

On his way to an inn to find out more he is ambushed, but thankfully he gets saved by his fellow Mandalorians, led by Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). She has information on the Jedi but needs Djarin's help on a particularly dangerous mission, seizing weapons from an Imperial freighter.

Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) instructs the captain to crash the ship, but Bo-Katan is able to stop him and tells Djarin to meet Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in the city of Calodan on the forest planet of Corvus.

By this point, Djarin's Razor Crest is pretty much out of action so he heads to Navarro where he meets his old pals Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). The trio destroy a remaining Imperial base, which they then discover has been used to conduct experiments with Grogu's blood.

While Djarin and Grogu manage to escape from the ensuing stormtroopers and leave for Corvus, they don't realise an Imperial spy has planted a tracker on the Razor Crest.

Pedro Pascal as Mando in The Mandalorian. Disney

They finally make it to Corvus, and Djarin is approached by the city's magistrate, Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), who offers him a spear of beskar steel to kill Ahsoka. Obviously Djarin doesn't kill Ahsoka, instead meeting her outside the town and asking her to train Grogu.

She agrees if he helps her to overthrow Elsbeth, but then tells him she cannot teach Grogu due to his attachment to Djarin. She does, however, take them to a temple where Grogu can use the Force and decide for himself.

More like this

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) rock up, as do Moff Gideon and his Dark Troopers. Despite the best efforts of Boba, Fennec and Djarin, Gideon captures Grogu. The trio manage to make it out alive and Djarin warns Gideon he's coming for him.

With the help of Cara Dune, Bo-Katan and Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado), Djarin makes it onto Gideon's cruiser. He ejects the Dark Troopers into space and, after a battle with Gideon, becomes the rightful owner of the Darksaber. The Dark Troopers return to the ship but they're defeated by a mysterious figure, who turns out to be Luke Skywalker.

Djarin says his goodbyes before Grogu departs with Skywalker to complete his training.

What happened in The Book of Boba Fett?

Grogu and Luke Skywalker in The Book of Boba Fett.

Cut to episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett, when we get our first appearance from Djarin. He reunites with the Armorer (Emily Swallow) who inspects his Darksaber and makes him an adorable little gift for Grogu. After it comes out that Djarin previously removed his helmet, he's rejected by this sect of the Mandalorians and goes to meet engineer Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) on Tattooine to pick up a new ship to replace his Razor Crest.

He then goes to visit Grogu, who is in training with Skywalker. Ahsoka convinces Djarin not to see Grogu in person but he leaves the gift - a chainmail shirt. Skywalker presents a choice to Grogu - take the chainmail shirt and go with Djarin, or take Yoda's lightsaber and continue his training.

After choosing Djarin, R2-D2 flies Grogu to Tattooine to reunite with Peli, who will help him find Djarin. Meanwhile, Djarin is enlisted by Fennec and Boba to fight off Cad Bane (Corey Burton) and the Pykes in Freetown. Things aren't looking good, especially when lethal Scorpenek droids are introduced into the battle. That is until Grogu arrives and helps Djarin destroy one of them, with Boba's pet Rancor defeating the other one.

Fennec ends the battle by killing the Pyke boss Shaiz and the other crime lords, and Djarin and Grogu fly off in their N-1 Starfighter in an adorable final scene.

What will happen in The Mandalorian season 3?

Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian season 3. Disney Plus

The Mandalorian season 3 will pick up with Djarin and Grogu after they've been reunited.

They're headed to Mandalore so that Djarin can repent for his "transgressions" (removing his helmet and generally not exactly being a model Mandalorian).

Meanwhile, even though Grogu's left his Jedi training, it doesn't mean he's left the Force behind. The teasers and trailers have shown him becoming even more powerful and using more of the Force than ever before.

A synopsis for season 3 reads: "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history.

"The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The Mandalorian season 3 arrives on Disney Plus on Wednesday 1st March, while seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now — sign up to Disney+ now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year and check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.