"Our people are scattered, like stars in the galaxy," we hear Mando state at the start of the trailer. "What are we? What do we stand for? Being a Mandalorian's not just learning about how to fight, you also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you'll never be lost."

After a gap of more than two years, it's almost time for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu to resume their adventures in a galaxy far far away – and now an action-packed new trailer has been released that teases their long-awaited return to Mandalore.

He then reveals: "I'm going to Mandalore so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions. This is the way."

Naturally, it looks like there are going to be all sorts of threats facing the pair as Din attempts to make amends for removing his helmet during the events of season 2, and the trailer teases altercations with imperial forces.

Meanwhile, other snippets from the season featured in the two-minute trailer include a reunion with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), the sight of some new Jedi Knights, and what looks to be the return of popular The Rise of Skywalker character Babu Frik.

Towards the end of the trailer, we see Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) explaining to Mando: "There's something dangerous happening out there and by the time it becomes big enough for you to act, it'll be too late."

And in the very final moments, we get a glimpse of Grogu's increased mastery of The Force as he flings away a much larger creature who appears to be threatening him. You can check out the trailer in full below:

This is the second trailer to be released for the upcoming run, with the first having arrived at Disney's D23 Expo last September and teasing The Armorer (Emily Swallow) and Bo-Katan's (Katee Sackhoff) anger at Din for his past misdeeds.

It's been announced that the new season will debut on Disney Plus on Wednesday 1st March 2023, with other returning cast members including Giancarlo Esposito as villain Moff Gideon. It's also been confirmed that Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd will join the cast in an unspecified role.

