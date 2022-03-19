According to The Hollywood Reporter , the 83-year-old actor will have a guest role in the Star Wars series, which is currently filming in Southern California.

Legendary Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd has joined the cast for The Mandalorian series 3 in an as-yet-unspecified role.

It makes him the latest in a long line of iconic stars to appear in the series, with the likes of acclaimed director Werner Herzog and The Terminator star Michael Biehn among those to have starred in the first two series.

Lloyd himself is no stranger to beloved sci-fi franchises – in addition to his most famous role as Doc Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy, he also played the villainous Klingon Commander Kruge in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock.

More recently, credits for Lloyd have included supporting turns in the Bob Odenkirk action flick Nobody and George Clooney's coming-of-age film The Tender Bar.

A release date for the third run of The Mandalorian has not been revealed at this stage, but some time in late 2022 seems a solid bet. That would follow the pattern of series one and two, which debuted in November 2019 and October 2020 respectively.

There was no new series of the show last year, but one episode of spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett was devoted to the bounty hunter, picking up after the events of the season 2 finale.

Pedro Pascal will once again return in the title role for the upcoming run, while the likes of Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito are also set to reprise their roles as Greef Karga and Moff Gideon.

Further plot details about the new season are understandably being kept under wraps, but given the aforementioned casting news perhaps a name change is in order: The Man-DeLorean.

Anyone? No?

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney Plus.