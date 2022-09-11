The trailer was unveiled at Disney's D23 Expo, with star Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan Kryze, teasing that the new series will be "crazy".

The first trailer has been released for The Mandalorian season 3 – as Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu prepare to return to our screens next year.

And judging from the trailer it looks like The Armorer (Emily Swallow) and Bo-Katan aren't best pleased with Mando following the events of the previous season, with the former telling him: "You have removed your helmet, then you are a Mandalorian no more."

We then see Bo-Katan telling him, "Your cult fractured our people. Where were you then?" before she asks Grogu: "Did you think your dad was the only Mandalorian?"

The trailer reveals that Dinn's response will be to return to Mandalore, while we also see the return of Carl Weathers as Greef Karga (complete with a new red robe) in addition to a handful of Anzellans – the species to which The Rise of Skywalker character Babu Frik belonged.

The two-minute clip ends with Mando telling Grogu: "Alright kid, hang on. Are you ready for an adventure?"

It's already been almost two years since The Mandalorian was last on our screens, although the title character did make a notable appearance in 2021's The Book of Boba Fett.

And while no official date has been revealed ahead of the third run on Disney Plus, it was previously announced that the series would return at some point in February 2023.

In addition to returning stars such as Pascal, Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito it's been confirmed that Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd will join the cast in an unspecified role.

