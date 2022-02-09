But if you do have any lingering questions about the Star Wars series’ conclusion, never fear – we’ve gone through the ending piece by piece, to lay out every main point for our plucky readers.

After seven episodes, an awful lot of calm meetings and one final flurry of action The Book of Boba Fett has concluded, with Tatooine’s new daimyo riding high and the villains defeated.

The main set-up you know, of course. After the Pyke Syndicate arrived to claim Tatooine for themselves (mainly to run their drug “spice” through the area) Boba cut a deal with other crime families, making them agree to remain neutral and not interfere as he battled the Pykes.

However, did this work in Fett's favour?

**Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 7**

The Book of Boba Fett ending explained

Unfortunately, when the time came they reneged on the agreement, attacking Boba’s forces and murdering his remaining Gamorrean guards. Fennec (Ming-Na Wen) rushed off to try and take out the Pyke leadership, leaving Boba (Temuera Morrison) with just Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), his mod biker gang and Krrsantan the Wookiee up against the Pykes, the other crime lords and legendary bounty hunter Cad Bane – not exactly fair odds.

However, after a few clashes, the odds were evened out a bit as the people of Freetown arrived to help. In the previous episode, Djarin had tried to recruit them via their marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), only for Bane to arrive and shoot Vanth as a warning. Now, the Freetowners were out for revenge. The town was saved!

Oh no, wait, the town is doomed again. Any sense of victory was short-lived when the Pykes unleashed two massive droids with forcefields who attacked Boba’s forces, sending them into hiding as they were unable to pierce the shields. Djarin managed to get some help from his young ward Grogu and Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) who arrived in the midst of battle, while Boba’s solution was to ride his pet rancor into the fray – possible due to the special bond he developed with it in an earlier episode.

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) (Lucasfilm)

While the droids were eventually destroyed, there was still Cad Bane to contend with. In a duel, Bane appeared to best Boba, and reflected on their shared history (as seen in The Clone Wars animation, Bane was something of a mentor to the younger Boba until they had a falling out). But Boba disputed Bane’s suggestion that caring for others was a weakness, channelling what he’d learned from his Tusken Raider friends to finally put Cad Bane to rest (well, probably – was it us or was his chest light still blinking?).

But the rancor was now running wild after being attacked and frightened by Bane. Din Djarin’s attempts to subdue it were unsuccessful, until Grogu leaned on the Force and managed to send it to sleep without harm. Elsewhere, Fennec popped up again to finally make good on her promise and off the remaining crime leaders – even though by this point, the original desperate need for her mission had calmed down a bit.

At the episode’s conclusion, all was well for Boba and his allies. The people of Tatooine respected him, his workers (mainly the mods and Black Krrsantan) were getting along, and the Mandalorian and his little green pal jetted off together onto some new adventures.

Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth in The Book of Boba Fett (Disney)

And in a post-credits scene, it was revealed that Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) wasn’t dead after all – it seems the people of Freetown brought him along to Mos Espa when they came to fight, installing him in a bacta tank to help heal his injuries. As he lay there, the Mod Artist from earlier in the series (remember, he helped put Fennec back together with new modifications) prepared to start work, suggesting that Vanth might be back on his feet with some new mechanical insides soon.

Altogether it was a fairly uncomplicated victory for Boba et al (except the Gamorrean guards – RIP), and with few loose ends left there’s nothing to say that Disney and Lucasfilm won’t just end the story here. However, if they did want a second chapter in The Book of Boba Fett (and maybe Vanth’s survival hints at that) there’s nothing to rule that out either – certainly, you could make a pretty unusual workplace sitcom set in Jabba’s palace for season two.