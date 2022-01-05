Well, what a start it has been to the latest Star Wars series on Disney Plus.

The Book of Boba Fett carries on where that impressive post-credits scene in The Mandalorian season two left off by following the eponymous former bounty hunter as he tries to take control of the criminal empire once run by Jabba the Hutt.

Lord Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) has some rivals to his throne, however, meaning the son of Jango Fett as well as his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) have some way to go to find success.

Also rounding out the cast is the likes of Jennifer Beals and Attack of the Clones star Daniel Logan.

However, with all these flashback sequences and epic stand-offs, just when can we expect the next instalment?

Here’s when we can watch The Book of Boba Fett episode 3.

When is The Book of Boba Fett episode 3 released on Disney Plus?

The Book of Boba Fett episode 3 will be released on Disney Plus at 8am GMT Wednesday 12th January 2022.

The episode will likely run between 30 to 55 minutes to match the first two episodes.

It will be the third of seven episodes, meaning we are nearing the halfway mark of the season.

There is no news on whether or not the show will return for future seasons but a third season of The Mandalorian is on the way later this year.

The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 ending explained

Disney Plus

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine continued to explore the past and present for its lead character.

Much of the episode was dedicated to the flashback sequences set after Return of the Jedi, with Boba continuing to live with the Tusken Raiders.

Fett leads them on a train heist against the off-world crime syndicate known as the Pykes (from Clone Wars and Solo: A Star Wars Story) to get a narcotic spice they were dealing with.

Fett spares the Pykes and also earns the respect of the Tusken Raiders who fully embrace him with a ceremonial robe, a gaffi stick and a dance to end the episode.

This explains Fett’s appearance when he returned to the Star Wars franchise in The Mandalorian.

The harnessing of the Tusken Raiders’ power on Tattooine could stand him in good stead against the off-world crime lords in the Pykes and Hutts who have little respect for the native population of Tattooine.

In the present day, Fett pays a visit to the disrespectful Ithorian mayor of Mos Espa, Mok Shaiz, after he failed to pay homage to Lord Fett.

Here, Fett discovers that twin cousins of Jabba the Hutt are seeking to take over their late family member’s territory, prompting a tense stand-off with Fett when they arrive later.

The Twins are prepared to fight dirty for the territory, while Fett notes that they must be prepared to kill him.

The two depart, while we also get a look at their enforcer, Star Wars comics villain Black Krrsantan, a Wookiee former gladiator and mercenary.

The Book of Boba Fett continues on Wednesdays on Disney Plus.