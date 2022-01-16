The Book of Boba Fett fans will see it “in a different light” after finale, says Ming-Na Wen

Wen, who is best known as the voice of Mulan in the animated franchise of the same name and for her roles in Agents of SHIELD and ER, plays mercenary Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett , the Star Wars series which follows bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) as he takes over the territory of Tatooine.

The Book of Boba Fett star Ming-Na Wen has teased the spin-off’s upcoming finale, saying fans will see the whole show “in a different light” once it arrives on Disney Plus .

When asked how she hopes fans will feel by the time we reach the finale, Wen told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: “I really hope that they want to go back and see the whole thing over again in a different light after, you know, knowing how things have–I’m so careful with my words here, how things have evolved, and all these other elements that have come into play.

“You know, that’s what’s so great with [producers] Jon [Favreau] and Dave [Filioni]. They are so knowledgeable about this world, about Star Wars, and they’re such huge fans that they know how to set up the pieces and make moves that you don’t even know are coming.”

She continued: “And then suddenly it’s like [claps her hands together] ooh, checkmate. So yeah, we’re waiting. We’re waiting for that win. We’re waiting for that hit. And not just ’til the very last episode, like each and every episode there’s new moves and new elements that come into play that hopefully will surprise the fans. I know it surprised me.”

The series, which premiered on Disney Plus on 29th December, consists of seven episodes, with the finale set to air on 9th February.

Additional reporting by Rob Leane.