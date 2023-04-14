The newly reunited Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda , are ready for more adventures as the story continues.

It's back! The galaxy's best adorable duo are back in business in The Mandalorian season 3.

The stakes are even higher this time around, with Djarin on his way back to Mandalore to repent for his "transgressions".

Meanwhile, even though he left his Jedi training in The Book of Boba Fett, Grogu appears to use more of his powers than this season.

Also joining Pascal on the cast are stars including Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon and Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Emily Swallows returns as The Armorer.

As for what we can expect from the third season, Pascal told Empire: "What I love most about season 3 is how much the world opens up in terms of Mandalore and Mandalorians. That means so many different facets of culture, politics, and rules and discoveries. Delicious doors are flying wide open."

Meanwhile, teasing the season 3 finale, Pascal's body double Brendan Wayne warned: "Sharing a photo on his Instagram Stories, he wrote: "The next episode is gonna make you wish you hadn't asked for more... it might just hurt too much."

That doesn't sound good...

But will the story continue beyond season 3? Read on for everything you need to know about The Mandalorian season 4.

Will there be a season 4 of The Mandalorian?

Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian season 3. Disney Plus

The short answer is yes! Although Disney Plus hasn't officially announced it, showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed last year that he was already working on season 4 of the series way before season 3 was ever released.

He explained that Dave Filoni's writing for Ahsoka, which is coming this year, actually informed what he was working on.

The writer told CinemaBlend: "With television, we're very lucky that we don't have to rush things through into an hour-and-a-half, two hours. We get to tell stories slowly.

"So now, as Dave [Filoni]'s doing Ahsoka, it's very much informing the writing that I'm doing for [The Mandalorian] season 4. It becomes – how should I put it – more precise."

The two series, along with Skeleton Crew, are expected to build to a cinematic film directed by Dave Filoni.

When could a potential The Mandalorian season 4 be released?

The Mandalorian season 4 is predicted to be released in 2024.

There's no official release date for The Mandalorian season 4 just yet. While there was only a year between seasons 1 and 2 of the show, the pandemic caused a big delay for season 3, resulting in a three-year gap.

Considering season 4 is already being written, we could see Disney Plus reverting to the original schedule and setting a 2024 release date.

What could the plot of a potential fourth season of The Mandalorian be?

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. Disney+/Lucasfilm

Of course, the plot of The Mandalorian season 4 depends on what happens in season 3 - and what the fate of Din Djarin, Bo-Katan, Grogu and the rest of his people are.

We'd expect Mando and Grogu's adventures to continue but, as previous seasons have proven, anything can happen.

From Favreau's comments, it seems Ahsoka will set up The Mandalorian season 4 - so will be essential viewing for any Mando fans before building to Dave Filioni's event film.

Who will return for The Mandalorian season 4?

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and Grogu in The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm

We expect numerous members of the recurring cast of The Mandalorian will return for the fourth season - providing they survive the third run.

These would include:

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze

Grogu

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Emily Swallows as The Armorer

Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto

Katy M O'Brian as Elia Kane

Of course, there is the chance other characters from across the Star Wars universe could appear, including Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano.

Additionally, characters yet to be introduced in the series Skeleton Crew could also appear, including the Jedi knight set to be portrayed by Jude Law.

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian season 4?

There's no trailer at the moment but we'll update this page as soon as there are any developments.

