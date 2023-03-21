Ever since the success of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus began, the franchise has been expanded further and further, with shows including Andor and the upcoming Ahsoka to name just a couple.

Jon Favreau's Mando-Verse is expanding even further, with the release of Star Wars : Skeleton Crew this year.

Skeleton Crew is another one to add to the list. Jon Watts and Christopher Ford have created the show, which will focus on a coming-of-age story.

While details are still slightly thin on the ground, it was recently reported that directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - better known as the Daniels, the filmmakers behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, will direct at least one episode.

Considering how well Everything Everywhere All At Once recently fared at the Oscars, it's a good sign for the upcoming series.

Here's everything we know so far about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew doesn't yet have a specific release date, but it is expected to be released on Disney Plus in either summer or autumn 2023.

It joins other series set for release this year, including Ahsoka, which will star Rosario Dawson.

Who is in the cast for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

Jude Law Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

At Star Wars Celebration 2022, it was revealed that Jude Law will be starring in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Law previously told Variety of joining the Star Wars world: "It was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and that world. The way it penetrated and exploded my imagination.

"There are one or two more times every day where I'm walking on set and it hits me like a child. I get awestruck by certain characters that are around me, that I can't say."

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out who is starring alongside Law.

What will the plot of Star Wars: Skeleton crew be?

The Mandalorian season 3. Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be set in the same timeframe as The Mandalorian.

Watts previously explained of the story: "It’s the story about a group of kids, about 10 years old, from a tiny little planet who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. It’s the story of their journey trying to find their way home.”

As for whether the show will crossover with the likes of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, only time will tell.

Is there a trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

It's a little early for a trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew but we'll keep this page updated with any developments!

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will land on Disney Plus this year. To find out what's on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

