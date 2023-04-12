Fans of The Mandalorian are reeling from the shock ending of season 3 episode 7, which featured a heroic moment from Paz Vizsla.

The Mandalorian warrior, played by Tait Fletcher, has been a staple of the series since season 1, serving the Armorer (Emily Swallow) and, while he and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) didn't always see eye to eye, Vizsla became an indispensable member of the crew.

However, Vizsla's story came to an end in the penultimate episode of season 3, following the return of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

While the other Mandalorians plotted their escape, Vizsla decided to stay behind and fight to buy them time, with the episode ending with his tragic demise.

Who is Paz Vizsla in The Mandalorian?

Paz Vizsla in The Mandalorian. Disney Plus

Paz Vizsla is a heavy infantry warrior who has featured in The Mandalorian since season 1, but his prominence has grown throughout the series.

We first meet him as a member of The Children of the Watch, led by the Armorer, when he and Djarin clash in a knife fight.

Later on, it's revealed that Vizsla survived a horrific attack on the Mandalorians when he appears in The Book of Boba Fett. He duels Djarin for the Darksaber and accuses him of being an apostate after he removed his helmet (which begins Djarin's quest for redemption).

In season 3, we meet Vizsla's son Ragnar, who is initiated as a Mandalorian in episode 1. Later in the series, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) is forced to rescue Ragnar after he's kidnapped by a pterodactyl-like creature.

Finally, in episode 7, it's made clear Paz isn't completely on board with Bo-Katan's quest to unite the Mandalorians, as he engages in a fight with Axe (Simon Kassianides).

However, after the fight is broken up by Grogu, Paz appears to reluctantly accept the situation.

How does Paz Vizsla die in The Mandalorian?

In her efforts to bring the Mandalorians together, Bo-Katan accidentally walks the newly united tribes into a trap set by Moff Gideon on Mandalore.

Gideon has the Mandalorians where he wants them with dark troopers descending - until Bo-Katan manages to cut a hole in the walls with the Darksaber and allows the tribes to escape, while the frontline warriors fight back. Eventually, Vizsla is the only one left fighting and Bo-Katan encourages him to fall back.

However, he argues that there are too many troopers, sealing himself in with them and fighting to the death. Vizsla suffers a brutal death, being stabbed multiple times before finally falling.

Who is Paz Vizsla actor Tait Fletcher?

The man behind the towering Paz Vizsla is actor and stuntman Tait Fletcher.

Fletcher has appeared in various films and TV shows including John Wick, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Free Guy, The Harder They Fall, and Breaking Bad.

However, the first two seasons of the show and The Book of Boba Fett saw the character voiced by showrunner Jon Favreau.

