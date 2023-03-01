The spin-off was the first original series to come out of the streaming service, following a lone bounty hunter who strikes up an unlikely bond with an abandoned infant of mysterious origin.

Star Wars fans are ecstatic to have The Mandalorian back after a considerable absence, although the staggered release schedule on Disney Plus is sure to test the patience of some.

In season 3, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is heading back to his home planet of Mandalore with the adorable Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) in tow, seeking redemption for breaking a sacred oath – and looking to settle the matter of a certain Darksaber.

With Pascal's star shining brighter than ever thanks to his heartbreaking role on The Last of Us, it's quite likely this will be the biggest season of The Mandalorian to date.

If you're itching to see the next episode, read on for a full breakdown of The Mandalorian release schedule.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Grogu in The Mandalorian season 3. Disney

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday 8th March 2023 at 8am GMT.

As usual, the full title will be revealed on the day, but is currently billed as simply Chapter 18.

Viewers across the pond will have to set a late-night alarm to be among the first to watch, as the series drops on Disney Plus in the United States at midnight (PST) / 3am (EST).

The Mandalorian season 3 episode release schedule

The Mandalorian season 3 will consist of eight episodes in total, which are set to be released weekly on Disney Plus over a period of approximately two months.

Mark your calendars with the following release dates if you never want to miss a chapter:

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1 – Chapter 17 – Wednesday 1st March 2023 (out now)

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 – Chapter 18 – Wednesday 8th March 2023

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 – Chapter 19 – Wednesday 15th March 2023

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 – Chapter 20 – Wednesday 22nd March 2023

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5 – Chapter 21 – Wednesday 29th March 2023

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6 – Chapter 22 – Wednesday 5th April 2023

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7 – Chapter 23 – Wednesday 12th April 2023

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 – Chapter 24 – Wednesday 19th April 2023

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.