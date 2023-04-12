At this point, it seems a little too late to save the season as a whole, with fans left divided over the past seven episodes.

The Mandalorian season 3 is almost over and to say it's been a rocky season would be an understatement.

While episode 7 made an attempt to start tying the loose threads together, it's left quite the task for next week. What could have been hugely interesting threads throughout the season (Elia Kane and Doctor Pershing's story from episode 3, for instance) have been largely abandoned, save for a few brief glimpses and mentions, with more time being spent on uninteresting dawdling storylines (I'm sorry, I still don't care about Paz Vizsla or his son).

That being said, the episode on its own was enjoyable, with plenty of standout moments, including some genuinely hilarious Grogu scenes, the uniting of the two Mandalorian tribes and an epic final battle, which resulted in the demise of a certain Mandalorian.

Meanwhile, the mention of a particular iconic Star Wars villain will thrill plenty of fans and at this point, we're just excited for that story to start playing out in Ahsoka. Here's hoping episode 8 can pull back some of what we lost this season as we gear up for plenty more Star Wars series to come this year.

Giancarlo Esposito stars in The Mandalorian as Moff Gideon. Disney

The episode begins with the return of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), as he speaks to Elia Kane (Katy M O'Brian) about the uniting of the Mandalorians, led by Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff).

He speaks to his Shadow Council, which includes a couple of familiar names, including Commandant Hux (the father of General Hux), played by Brian Gleeson. Captain Pellaeon assures the council that Grand Admiral Thrawn's return must be shrouded in secrecy - but Gideon isn't convinced Thrawn is coming back and says they should look to new leadership.

Gideon tells the council he believes the Mandalorians to be a security concern and convinces them that they need to be "rid of them once and for all".

Elsewhere, the two tribes of Mandalorians meet on Navarro. While things are tense, they both appear to accept the situation for now. Meanwhile, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) introduces the new IG-11, basically a vehicle for a small creature to operate. He pops Grogu inside, resulting in some incredible scenes between the youngster and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal).

Bo-Katan gets together a group of volunteers for a recon party to scout the surface of Mandalore. When they arrive, Bo-Katan is greeted by Mandalorians still loyal to her. Djarin also pledges his loyalty to her.

The Mandalorians are taken to the Forge but tension rises between the two tribes, with Paz Vizsla and Axe getting into a fight - before Grogu manages to break it up. They make it to what's left of the Great Forge after a battle with a terrifying creature, but it soon becomes clear that they've walked straight into a trap.

Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his troopers descend, waging all-out war. Din is taken and the Mandalorians are left trapped. Gideon reveals that the resources from Mandalore have allowed him to create the next generation of Dark Trooper suits and tells them of his plan to "bring order to the galaxy".

He continues with his plan to "complete the Great Purge" but Bo-Katan's not having any of it and uses the Darksaber to allow the Mandalorians to escape from the room they're trapped in, while the frontline warriors attack.

They fall back one by one until only Paz is left fighting. Bo-Katan urges him to come with, but he refuses, sealing himself in with them before suffering a brutal death.

As for what shocks and surprises await us for the season 3 finale, only time will tell...

