While some fans might have been after more Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu moments in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3, we were treated to something rather different.

The latest instalment of the Disney Plus series only briefly caught up with Din and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) after the shock appearance of the not-so-extinct Mythosaur at the end of episode 2, before we saw some old familiar faces.

It was time for the return of various members of Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) crew — but not as we know them.

While the villainous Gideon is still yet to be seen, he's mentioned in episode 3 with it being speculated that he escaped en route to the war tribunal, or even had his memories wiped by a mind flayer. His old associates Dr Penn Pershing (Omid Abtahi) and Elia Kane (Katy O'Brian) were back in business.

We see the pair as part of an amnesty programme after their work for the Empire, as they're reintegrated into the New Republic.

They seem to be genuinely remorseful after their part in the Empire — but we find out that someone's not quite being truthful...

Read on for everything you need to know about our old associate Dr Pershing.

Who is Dr Penn Pershing in The Mandalorian?

Omid Abtahi as Dr Pershing in The Mandalorian. Disney+

Fans of The Mandalorian might remember Dr Pershing as the scientist and clone engineer affiliated with a remnant of the Galactic Empire.

He appeared in season 1 and season 2 of the show, and will be best remembered as the man who tested Grogu's blood when he was kidnapped by Gideon, and before Djarin rescued him.

In previous seasons, Pershing noted that their experiments with Grogu's blood were initially successful but then caused problems. He also notes that they were unlikely to find another subject with such a high "M count".

The latest episode of The Mandalorian makes Pershing's work a little clearer as he gives a speech to the New Republic about cloning.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He speaks of how cloning can duplicate an individual from a single genetic strand, and that he hoped to "combine multiple strands to create replicas that incorporated the best genetic attributes of both donors".

He claimed that the Empire "twisted" his research into "something cruel" and that Gideon attempted to use cloning technology to secure more power for himself.

Pershing went on to say that his original intentions were good, and spoke of losing his mother after her heart gave out. He said that, if "simple organ cloning" been available, her death would have been preventable and that afterwards, he made it his life's mission to stop other people facing such needless losses, too.

More like this

And just how far Pershing got in his research is hinted at throughout the episode. Before he's cut off, he tells an associate: "The first casts rejected the formula almost immediately, but..."

Later on, he discusses with Kane just how close to breakthroughs they were when working for Gideon. With Kane's persuasion, he ultimately decides to continue his research despite the New Republic's rules against research in cloning.

But, as we find out by the end of the episode, he doesn't quite get to that point.

Who is actor Omid Abtahi?

Omid Abtahi at The Mandalorian season 3 launch. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Actor Abtahi has previously cropped up in The Mandalorian multiple times but it's clear he now has a more major role to play, along with actress O'Brian.

Before landing the role of Dr Pershing, he became known for his roles as Salim in the Starz adaptation of Neil Gaiman's American Gods.

In the Hunger Games franchise, he played Homes in the final film, Mockingjay Part 2, and he's known for playing Saleem Ulman in NCIS on Paramount Plus.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney+ now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.