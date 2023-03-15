The latest instalment, titled The Convert, saw the comeback of Dr Penn Pershing (Omid Abtahi) and a character we've only just been introduced to by name but many will recognise from previous episodes — Elia Kane (Katy M O'Brian).

It was an eventful episode, with Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) returning to their fellow Mandalorians, Pershing explaining his research, and Kane proving to be quite the slippery character.

It's clear the pair will have a bigger role to play in the remainder of the season as we await the return of the villainous Gideon (who, according to episode 3, has either escaped en route to the war tribunal or had his mind wiped by a mind flayer).

Here's everything you need to know about Elia Kane and actress O'Brian.

Who is Elia Kane in The Mandalorian?

Kane was previously only known as one of the communications officers on board Gideon's ship.

She often brought news to Gideon, and provided the reveal that a tracker had been placed on the Razor Crest as part of his mission to kidnap Grogu.

Kane was also the one to tell Gideon that his dark troopers were ready to capture Grogu in season 2. At the time, she and Pershing were aware of each other, but didn't have any major contact.

However, in season 3 episode 3, Pershing recognises Kane as he's introduced into the amnesty programme. She says she tries not to think about Gideon anymore and that she's happy to contribute to the New Republic.

Throughout the episode, Pershing and Kane grow closer and she ultimately convinces him to continue his research, with the pair straying behind their perimeter to track down a mobile lab.

However, when Pershing is arrested, it becomes clear it was a trap and that Kane wasn't being entirely honest.

Pershing is hooked up to a device similar to a mind flayer, but he's assured it's only to soothe his traumatic memories. However, when everyone else leaves the room, Kane dials up the power. Only time will tell what the effects on Pershing will be, but it certainly can't be anything good.

Who is actress Katy M O'Brian?

Katy M O'Brian at The Mandalorian season 3 premiere. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Actress O'Brian is no stranger to starring in iconic sci-fi shows and films.

Aside from The Mandalorian, O'Brian has starred as Jentorra in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Major Sara Grey in Black Lightning, and Kimball in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD.

She's also appeared in the likes of The Walking Dead and How To Get Away with Murder.

