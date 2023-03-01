It's a big day for Star Wars fans as The Mandalorian season 3 is finally here!

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, AKA Baby Yoda, are back in action in the jam-packed first episode, as they set off on their quest to Mandalore.

There were plenty of reunions along the way and some eagle-eyed fans also noticed an Easter egg that they believe refers to a Star Wars Rebels fan favourite - Ezra Bridger.

During one scene in episode 1, Djarin and Grogu fly through hyperspace with the little one enthralled by the view. They fly past something many Star Wars fans will recognise as a purrgil, a whale-like creature that lives in deep space.

Ezra Bridger (left) and Wedge Antilles in Star Wars Rebels.

The surprising appearance, of course, reminded plenty of fans of Bridger, who was able to form a connection with the creatures in Star Wars Rebels.

It's already been confirmed that Ezra will make a live-action appearance in Ahsoka, and will be played by Eman Esfandi — but could we get a glimpse of him in The Mandalorian season 3? Or is it just to hype fans up for his upcoming arrival in Ahsoka? Either way, Star Wars Rebels fans will likely be over the moon.

Read more:

Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn have been in limbo since the final episode of Star Wars Rebels in 2018, when Bridger urged the purrgils to take the ship he and Thrawn were on into hyperspace, ultimately saving Lothal - but leaving the pair of them missing for years.

However, it's thought that the search for them, led by Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) will feature in upcoming episodes of Ahsoka, and that fans will finally learn what happened to them.

It's not been confirmed yet whether Dawson will return as Ahsoka in The Mandalorian season 3.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Some fans think it unlikely, given that the focus of the series has returned to the Mandalorians after Grogu left his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker. But you never know — especially considering the actress rocked up to the season 3 premiere.

However, we do know that plenty of the cast, including Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers and Katee Sackhoff, will be back.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney Plus on Wednesday 1st March — sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.