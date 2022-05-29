Picking up after The Mandalorian season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett , the show will follow Rosario Dawson's Jedi master Ahsoka Tano as she sets out to find an old nemesis.

The upcoming Ahsoka streaming series will bring characters from animated show Star Wars: Rebels into live-action for the first time, it has been confirmed.

The series began filming at the start of the month and fans in attendance of this weekend's Star Wars Celebration were treated to the first footage as well as some juicy details on returning heroes (via Den of Geek).

Star Wars: Rebels characters Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla will jump into live-action for the show, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society) playing the former while the latter's casting is still to be announced.

“I know how much Sabine means to many people in this room, and I know how much she means to Dave and I think you guys are going to be really excited about the journey she’s about to have," said Bordizzo.

It has also been strongly implied that missing Jedi knight Ezra Bridger and villainous Admiral Thrawn – both key players in Rebels – could also appear in the series, but there's no word yet on who would take those roles.

The early footage from Ahsoka was an exclusive treat for fans at the festival and will not be released online at this time, but those in attendance have reported it seemed to include an appearance from lightsaber-building droid Huyang.

Like Ahsoka herself, the character originated in The Clone Wars, where he was voiced by Doctor Who star David Tennant, although that does not necessarily mean that the highly sought after actor is reprising the role.

Ahsoka is coming to Disney Plus in 2023. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

