Whether it’s children adoring the cutesy Grogu – who also goes by “Baby Yoda” to some – or the return of beloved characters such as Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano, it seems that the weekly show has revitalised the fanbase.

Since first airing on Disney+ in 2019, the Pedro Pascal-starring Star Wars show The Mandalorian has become a force to be reckoned with.

Aside from being a cinematic space saga, Star Wars has always been known for one other thing: toys. It doesn't matter if you are five or 50, there will be merch for you – from Lego sets to action figures to expensive lightsaber replicas.

We have scoured the internet for some of the coolest Mandalorian-themed gifts so here’s a selection that will be suitable for a variety of occasions and ages.

The Mandalorian gifts at a glance

Best Mandalorian gifts and merchandise to buy in 2022

Grogu Small Soft Toy, £21

Suitable for all ages, this Grogu soft toy is a great gift for anyone who wants their own little Baby Yoda. Wearing the classic robe from the show and measuring in at a height of 25 cm (W 25 x D 8cm), this Disney store exclusive is a must-have for fans.

Buy Grogu Small Soft Toy for £21 at shopDisney

The Razor Crest LEGO set, £114.99

This 1,023-piece building set lets you relive your favourite scenes from the show. The construction kit comes with five LEGO characters and a wealth of creative features, including a mini-figure cockpit, two spring-loaded shooters, a cargo hold with opening sides/access ramps and carbonite bounty elements inside, a sleeping area and a detachable escape pod. This LEGO kit is suitable for ages 10 and up.

Buy the Razor Crest LEGO set for £114.99 at LEGO

The Mandalorian 3D Metal Earth Puzzle, £40

Suitable for ages 14 and up, this detailed puzzle starts out as sheets of metal but with care (and a lot of instruction following, we bet) transforms into a 3D model of the main character. Thankfully you don’t need glue or soldering, just patience.

Buy Mandalorian Metal Earth Puzzle for £40 at MenKind

Luke Skywalker With Grogu Pop! Figure, £12.99

This Funko Pop figurine of the original trilogy Jedi Luke Skywalker and Grogu – a nod to one of the most hype moments of the season two finale – will make a fine addition to your collection. Suitable for ages 3 and up, it stands at around 12 cm tall.

Buy Luke Skywalker With Grogu POP! for £12.99 at shopDisney

Baby Yoda Socks, £3.99

A fantastic gift that’s under £5, these official The Mandalorian socks with Grogu on the feet will be a big hit with all Baby Yoda fans. They are made from a soft cotton, polyamide and elastane mix and are available in one size (UK 4-8/EU 37-42). Pair with the Mandalorian Naps and Snacks Nightdress for ultimate comfort.

Buy Baby Yoda Socks for £3.99 at Truffleshuffle

Darksaber Force FX Elite Lightsaber, £274.99

One for the super fans, this is a pricey replica of one of the most recognisable weapons from the TV show – known as the Darksaber. The Hasbro Black Series Force FX Elite series has LED lights and sounds, alongside a removable blade and stand. If it’s for a child, be sure to check out the £29.99 electronic toy model instead.

Buy Darksaber Force FX Lightsaber for £274.99 at Zavvi

The Mandalorian & the Child LEGO set, £17.99

Suitable for ages 10 and up, this building set consists of LEGO BrickHeadz versions of The Mandalorian and Grogu. The Child has adjustable ears to create happy and sad expressions and sits on a hoverpram that is just like the one from the show. With 295-pieces, these would make for a great display once they are assembled, with The Mandalorian measuring in at 8cm in height and Grogu standing at 8cm tall.

Buy The Mandalorian & Child set for £17.99 at LEGO

Disney Store Grogu Mug, £14

Another nice gift for Grogu fans, this mug displays stylised character artwork and wording that reads “Just Keep Sippin” and “Stronger than you think” on each side. It holds about 510ml of liquid and is suitable for dishwashers and microwaves.

Buy Disney Store Grogu Mug for £14 at shopDisney

Mandalorian Helmet Reflection T-Shirt, £14.99

A nice gift for adults under £20, this black t-shirt shows The Mandalorian’s signature helmet and multiple scenes from the show. It’s made from 100% pre-shrunk cotton and comes in S, M, L, XL, XXL, 3XL and 4XL. Children’s sizes are also available.

Buy Mandalorian Helmet T-Shirt for £14.99 at Truffleshuffle

Hasbro Vintage Collection Action Figure, £15.99

Bringing back memories and nostalgia, this Vintage Collection action figure of the show’s main character comes in the same packaging as the older toy line-ups and has original Kenner branding. It stands at 3.75 inches and is fully articulated.

Buy Hasbro Vintage Collection Figure for £15.99 at Zavvi

The Mandalorian Deluxe Playset, £25.95

This set lets you recreate your favourite scenes from the show, featuring eight of its main characters: Grogu, Cara Dune, The Armorer, IG-11, The Mandalorian, an Incinerator Stormtrooper, Moff Gideon and Kuiil. These are not articulated but moulded, are not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts.

Buy The Mandalorian Deluxe Playset for £25.95 at shopDisney

Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition, £28.99

One of the most famous family board games is back with a version that is centred around Grogu. Suitable for children aged 8 and up, this Monopoly lets you play as The Child in different poses and move around buying and trading objects from The Mandalorian’s adventures. The aim is the same as the regular version, with the last player remaining after everyone else is bankrupt winning the game.

Buy Monopoly: The Child Edition for £28.99 at Zavvi

Grogu Fluffy Pyjamas For Kids, £8.99

With a cute Grogu on the front alongside the wording “May the force be with you” these soft-feel pyjamas have striped bottoms with an elasticated waistband. The set is fully machine washable and available in 2Y, 3Y, 4Y, 5-6Y, 7-8Y and 9-10Y.

Buy Grogu Fluffy Pyjamas For Kids for £8.99 at shopDisney

Mandalorian The Child Sleep Mask, £7.99

Let Grogu help you get some beauty sleep with this soft plush fabric face mask that makes for a great Mandalorian-themed gift under £8. It has an elasticated band to fit around your head alongside a cushioned, soft-touch finish material for comfort.

Buy The Child Sleep Mask for £7.99 at Truffleshuffle

Mandalorian Helmet Adult LEGO Set, £54.99

Another gift for adult fans, this 584-piece LEGO set is a build-and-display model of the main character’s instantly recognisable helmet. Drum-lacquered elements are able to replicate the metallic sheen of the armour, and it comes with a stand and nameplate. Standing at over 18 cm high once built, this one is only for ages 18 and up.

Buy Mandalorian Adult LEGO Set for £54.99 at LEGO

