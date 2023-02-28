The duo were torn apart in season 2 of The Mandalorian but reunited in an entirely different show — The Book of Boba Fett .

Mando and Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) will soon be returning to Disney Plus in The Mandalorian season 3 , which is set to premiere this week.

The upcoming instalment of the live-action Star Wars show will continue the adventures of our favourite father figure in the galaxy (Pedro Pascal) and his little green companion as they head for the Mandalorian homeworld, where Djarin hopes to repent for his transgressions.

There'll also be another struggle for the Darksaber to contend with, which has come into Djarin's possession and has the potential to make an enemy of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff).

So, what time is The Mandalorian set to land on Disney Plus? Read on for everything you need to know.

The Mandalorian season 3 release time: When is it coming to Disney Plus?

The Mandalorian season 3 will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday 1st March at 8am BST.

The episodes will be released weekly, and this date was confirmed at Brazil Comic-Con 2022.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode release schedule

Disney hasn’t revealed any schedule information beyond the premiere date.

However, it’s likely to follow in the footsteps of season 1 and 2, which had uninterrupted one-episode-per-week runs. Here's our predicted release schedule:

Episode 1: Wednesday 1st March

Episode 2: Wednesday 8th March

Episode 3: Wednesday 15th March

Episode 4: Wednesday 22nd March

Episode 5: Wednesday 29th March

Episode 6: Wednesday 5th April

Episode 7: Wednesday 12th April

Episode 8: Wednesday 19th April

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian season 3?

Lucasfilm released the latest trailer on Tuesday 17th January, teasing a long-awaited return to Mandalore.

"Our people are scattered, like stars in the galaxy," we hear Mando state at the start of the trailer. "What are we? What do we stand for? Being a Mandalorian's not just learning about how to fight, you also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you'll never be lost."

He then reveals: "I'm going to Mandalore so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions. This is the way."

The Mandalorian season 3 arrives on Disney Plus on Wednesday 1st March, while seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now — sign up to Disney+ now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

