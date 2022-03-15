We shouldn't be surprised – the combination of this being Disney's first Latin American animated feature and the catchy Encanto soundtrack , written by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, was bound to be a winner.

Despite having only been released late last year, Encanto has quickly become a fan-favourite.

And like with any successful movie, what soon follows is merchandise. For the Encanto fan in your life, we've pulled together our pick of the best Encanto gifts available right now including toys such as LEGO, jigsaw puzzles, and collectable pins.

Best Encanto merchandise to buy in 2022

LEGO Encanto Madrigal House



This 587-piece set of the Madrigals' colourful house comes with three figures; Mirabel, Antonio and Abuela. Made up of three levels, the house has five rooms and a chimney that you can spin to change the weather from cloudy to a rainbow. Best suited to ages six years and over.

Buy LEGO Encanto Madrigal House for £44.99 at LEGO

Disney Store Encanto Mystery Pin

This Mystery Pin option from shopDisney means that you'll randomly receive one of eight pins available. Made from zinc alloy, the selection includes a pin of the Madrigal house and characters such as Luisa, Mirabel, Isabela and Antonio.

Buy Disney Store Encanto Mystery Pin for £12 at shopDisney

Loungefly Encanto Mini Backpack

Covered in a vibrant design of the Madrigal family home, this mini backpack is from an official collaboration between Loungefly and Disney Parks. It's practical, too. The bag comes with an exterior zip pocket, two side pockets and adjustable shoulder straps.

Buy Loungefly Encanto Mini Backpack for £70 at shopDisney

LEGO Antonio's Magical Door

Designed for ages five and older, this set has 99 pieces including two micro-dolls, a working treehouse swing and stickers to personalise it with. This LEGO set also neatly packs away, making it the perfect option to take away on holiday or to use as entertainment when travelling.

Buy LEGO Antonio's Magical Door for £17.99 at LEGO

Disney Encanto: The Ultimate Colouring Book

This 70-page colouring book lets you colour in Mirabel, Luisa and the whole Madrigal family. There are copy colouring pages for those who will enjoy copying the characters' outfits to be just like in the film. Plus, posters and full pages to let the imagination flow.

Buy Disney Encanto: The Ultimate Colouring Book for £4.99 at Amazon

Disney Encanto Bruno Madrigal Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Part of the Pop! Disney collection, this Bruno figure comes packaged in a window display box. And if Bruno doesn't take your fancy, there are also Funko Pop! figures of Luisa, Abuela, Antonio, Julieta, Isabela and Mirabel, too.

Buy Bruno Madrigal Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure for £10.99 at Zavvi

Encanto Mirabel's Musical Accordion

Mirabel's Musical Accordion comes with buttons to play along with The Family Madrigal, where she sings about her family's gifts, or a free play mode to create your own songs. The instrument has bellows that can be stretched or collapsed like a real accordion, too.

Buy Encanto Mirabel's Musical Accordion for £24.99 at Very

Isabela Classic Doll

This Isabela doll from Disney comes with a collection of hair clips to style her hair, one pair of shoes and a piece of tinsel. The arms legs and head are posable, too, so you can act out scenes with other Encanto dolls like Mirabel.

Buy Isabela Classic Doll for £20 at shopDisney

Encanto Wooden Puzzles (50-piece each)

Suitable for children over the age of four years, these two wooden puzzles have 50 pieces each. The pieces are large for easy handling and show scenes from the film containing Mirabel, Luisa and Antonio.

Buy Encanto Wooden Puzzles for £15 at Amazon

Mirabel Singing Hanging Ornament

For those who want a little bit of Encanto on their Christmas tree this year, Disney is selling a singing Mirabel ornament. The painted decoration plays The Family Madrigal at the push of a button and has a ribbon hanging hook.

Buy Mirabel Singing Hanging Ornament for £14 at shopDisney

Encanto Madrigal Family Small Doll Gift Set

This gift set is ideal for anyone who wants to have the full collection of the Madrigal family. There are 10 dolls in total including Bruno, Mirabel, Luisa and Abuela Alma, and each one comes with an accessory that represents their gift.

Buy Encanto Madrigal Family Small Doll Gift Set for £35 at Argos

Encanto House Customisable Kids' T-shirt

Printed in the UK, this t-shirt features Casa de Los Madrigal in a bright design and is available in six colour options including pink, charcoal, navy and white. There's an adult size, too.

Buy Encanto House Customisable Kids' T-shirt for £10 at shopDisney

