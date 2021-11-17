40 best tech gifts for Christmas 2021: The ultimate guide for every budget

Our complete buyers guide for tech gifts will help you pick the perfect present for that tech-obsessed friend or relative in your life. Whether they’re pining after the latest and greatest audio equipment, or they’d like a small, convenient wireless charger, there’s something for everyone and a gift for every budget.

Advertisement

We’ve covered everything from robots and drones to chargers and phones. Some of them are surprisingly affordable too! There are £20 gifts for those on a budget, right up to premium top of the line tech. This list has something for every budget. So take a look below and be sure to check out our Black Friday deals coverage for even more gift ideas.

Jump to:

Best gifts for tech lovers

Anker PowerCore Slim 1000 power bank

This rechargeable power bank from Anker is a perfect gift for a device-crazy friend or relative who’s always working their phone battery too hard.

It can charge any phone or tablet via its USBC input, and it is tough enough to stand up to drops and knocks. Check out buying links below.

iPhone 13

If you’re happy to go up-market with your tech gifting – or you really want to treat an Apple fan – then the new iPhone 13 is a popular choice. Apple’s latest handset did well in testing, and our reviewer gave the phone a four-and-a-half star rating.

Take a look at the latest deals below, or head over to our full iPhone 13 review for more information.

Latest deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Perfect for flicking through magazines and videos, making video calls, surfing the web and completing tasks online. This affordable all-rounder is currently ranked as our “best 10-inch tablet”, and it comes with a fantastic display and great battery life.

Latest deals

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is also available from the following places:

For more on what makes this a great tablet – and which other tablets to consider – take a look at our best tablet guide.

LG home cinema projector

Perfect for the cinephile in your life, this projector from LG will help bring a cinema experience into your living room. The LG CineBeam PF50KS Projector displays films and TV in full HD and sits conveniently on a table, so there’s no need for fiddly wall or ceiling mounting.

Belkin Boost Charge Stand

This wireless charger from Belkin is a fantastic all-round performer, combining a circular pad with a desk stand. Take a look at our round-up of the best wireless chargers for more information.

Latest deals

ASUS Vivobook with Microsoft Office

If you’re looking for a present for a student, this discounted laptop could be perfect. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of memory, and the full Microsoft Office suite, this is ideal for word processing, research and video streaming.

LG OLED65C1 4K HDR TV

We loved the LG OLED65C1 4K HDR TV during testing. It’s a big, expensive, impressive top of the line unit, but if you’re looking for a present for your whole family – this might be just the thing?

In our full LG OLED65C1 4K HDR TV review, we gave this LG unit a four-star rating, commending its crisp 4K picture and remarkable 4k 120FPS high frame rate support. It’s got loads of handy options for streaming too.

LG OLED65C1 TV deals

Best gadget gifts

LEGO Mindstorms Robot Inventor 5-in-1 remote controlled building toy

Right now, there’s 25% off this techy Lego kit. It’s got all the usual appeal of Lego building sets, with the added bonus that it becomes a remote-controlled toy when you’ve finished building. It’s a great gift for young ones with a budding interest in electronics and engineering.

DJI FPV Drone

Looking for a gift for someone that loves an ‘out there’ gadget? This drone could be the perfect present. It beams images back to the pilot during flight via a headset and can reach a max speed of 87mph. The max range is 10km, but the battery does only last for 25 minutes. All the same, it’s a pretty exciting gizmo.

Really R.A.D. Robots Mibro radio-controlled robot

Want a robot gift but don’t want to break the bank? The Mibro radio-controlled robot from Really R.A.D. Robot is a much more affordable option. It’s ideal for kids, fully remote controlled and includes a microphone allowing the user to communicate through the robot.

Best gifts for gamers

Backbone One gaming controller

Turn your phone into a mobile gaming hub with top titles and a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included.

Simply clip your phone into the controller and stream popular titles via Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Now and more. Because the games are streamed via an internet connection – with all the actual heavy lifting of the computing done in the cloud – your phone doesn’t need to be a super-powerful gaming phone to play the games, as long as you have an applicable subscription and a good internet connection.

Deathloop

Arkane

Available on PS5 and PC, Deathloop is one of the most talked-about games of the moment. Players are caught in a Groundhog Day style looping day, and – when they die – the day starts all over again. It’s up to the player to solve the puzzles, beat the bad guys and find a way out of the loop.

During testing, our reviewer loved Deathloop. So much so, the game bagged a rare five-star rating in our full Deathloop review.

Xbox Series S

Many gift-getters have been doing their best to track down consoles over the last few months, but thanks to the global semi-conductor shortage, it’s very, very hard to get hold of either the Sony PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series S – but there is a solution!

The Xbox Series S delivers the same next-gen gaming experience of the Xbox Series X with a few minor compromises. They’re more readily available and can be picked up for a much more reasonable price than their hard-to-find counterparts.

For more on Microsoft’s consoles, take a look at our Xbox Series X review.

Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo

The new Nintendo Switch OLED is one of the most talked-about games consoles going right now. While it’s more of an upgrade to the original Switch than a complete overhaul, there’s still lots to like, and the Switch formula is a tried, tested and well-loved one.

Take a look at our full Nintendo Switch OLED console review for more information, or follow the links below for the latest deals.

Nintendo Switch OLED deals

Arcade 1 Up PacMan Riser

This Pac-Man arcade machine is the ultimate gift for a gamer with retro tastes. It’s the perfect addition to any games room and is pre-loaded with classic Pac-Man – there are few games more well-known or well-loved. Check out buying links below.

Spider-Man Miles Morales

This title made our list of the best PS5 games to play right now. It’s a painstaking remaster of a hugely entertaining game, and Spideys antics look better than ever following a huge graphical revamp. This is a well-loved game that’s perfect for superhero fans on PS5.

Take a look at our best PS5 games list or find buying links below.

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4/PS5)

Ghost of Tsushima remains one of the most interesting titles on PS4 and PS5 right now. The player embarks on a samurai adventure across the beautifully rendered Japanese island of Tsushima, which is being invaded by the Mongol hordes.

Perhaps the game didn’t do everything it could have to make the most of its open-world setting, but it contains stunning visuals, interesting combat mechanics and a gripping story. It’s still well worth playing for our money.

FIFA 22

Routinely one of the most popular games out there, the latest iteration of FIFA is no exception. Visuals and in-game physics are better than ever in FIFA 22, and it’s available across a wide range of platforms.

Our experts loved the game, giving it a four-star rating in our full FIFA 22 review. The latest title uses HyperMotion technology, which was crafted using motion capture with real players. This makes in-game movements more realistic than ever.

Latest deals

Best gifts for music lovers

Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds might be the best buds we’ve ever tested at RadioTimes.com. However, all that quality will set you back. The RRP of the catchily named WF-1000XM4 buds is £250, though there are occasional chances to pick them up for less.

For more information on their performance, check out our full Sony WF-1000XM4 review or find buying links below.

Latest deals

If you’d love a pair of similar Sony earbuds but can’t quite stretch to the price of the Sony WF-1000XM4 buds, then try their predecessor, the Sony WF-1000XM3 pair. Take a look at the latest deals on those below.

Latest deals

Nothing ear (1)

The slightly oddly named Nothing ear (1) impressed us during testing. They’re a pair of earbuds with active noise cancellation, a great fit and an interesting design. Take a look at our Nothing ear 1 review to get the lowdown.

Nothing ear (1) deals

Samsung HW-A550/XU 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar

This soundbar from Samsung is the perfect companion to your television, providing superior sound for music, film and more. The set includes a soundbar and a wireless subwoofer, packing plenty of punch for any music and entertainment you’re looking forward to.

Skullcandy Dime earbuds

If you want to find a techy present without breaking the bank, then the Skullcandy Dime earbuds are a fantastic option. With an RRP of £29.99 – and they’re often available for less now – they are an affordable gift with a great in-ear fit.

JLab Jbuds Pro

If you want an even cheaper option than the Skullcandy Dime earbuds, the JLab Jbuds Pro are currently heavily discounted on Argos – available for just £11.99. They could be a perfect solution to an office secret Santa or similar.

They come with multiple silicon tips and the option to add in-ear fins, too, to help the buds stay in place during exercise.

Audio Technica turntable and Edifier speaker set

The audiophile in your life will love this turntable and speaker set. Audio Technica is known as a reliable producer of good audio equipment, and this AT-LP60 turntable is another good offering from the brand. It’s paired with a set of Edifier speakers so you can enjoy your record collection to the full.

Apple AirPods 3

If there’s an iPhone-owning Apple fan in your life, these could be the perfect gift. They’re a little pricey, but the new AirPods 3 impressed our reviewers with their sound and call quality. When used in conjunction with other Apple tech, they offer a seamless connection and lots of quality of life features.

We gave them a four-star rating, and you can see our full Apple AirPods 3 review here. Check out buying information below.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) deals

Best gifts for book lovers

Audible subscription

Getty

Have you got a friend or family member who would read their favourite books all the time if they could? An Audible subscription allows them to listen to audiobooks wherever they want and could be an ideal gift. To get the full lowdown on Audible, take a look at our in-depth guide to 40 of the best audiobooks to listen to on Audible now or try our how does Audible work guide.

The cost for an Audible membership depends on the plan you sign up for. Plans range from £7.99 per month to £109.99 per year. Paying £7.99 a month, you’ll receive one book credit per month, whereas the top yearly membership at £109.99 would see you receive 24 book credits for the year. If you want to test Audible out before you commit, you can trial the service for free for 30 days.

Kindle

Amazon’s e-reader is a fantastic travel companion. Bookworms can take a whole library with them in one small portable package. You can choose from the basic Kindle at £49.99, the Kindle Paperwhite at £129.99 the top of the range Kindle Oasis at £229.99.

Best gifts for fitness fanatics

Fitbit Charge 5

We loved the Fitbit Charge 5 during testing. Its comfort, accurate GPS and easy-to-use display bagged it a four-star rating. Take a look at our full Fitbit Charge 5 review for more information, or find buying links below.

Latest deals

Huawei Band 6

If you’re looking for a slightly more affordable fitness-tracking gift, why not try the Huawei Band 6? It shone during testing, and our reviewers gave it a four-star rating. Better still, it now costs only £44!

The band is great value for money and carries an impressive breadth of workout modes for users. Take a look at our full Huawei Band 6 review for more information, or find buying links below.

Latest deals

Beats Powerbeats Pro

The Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds were deemed the best buds for workouts in our best wireless earbuds round-up. They’re a little costly at £199.99, but they’re a good quality set of earbuds, and the over-ear arm means they stay in place well, so they won’t fall out while you’re running or in the gym.

Take a look at our full best wireless earbuds round-up here, or check out the buying links below.

Latest deals

Corner boxing trackers

If you need a gift for a gym-goer who’s into boxing – or is thinking about trying it out – these punch trackers from Corner could be the perfect gym accessory. Simply slide the trackers into your hand-wraps, glove up and then the punch trackers will feedback real-time data on how many punches you’ve thrown and the force of each one using the Corner app.

Best kitchen tech gifts

Salter 3-in-1 snack maker

Rated as the best multi-purpose waffle maker by BBC Good Food, this is a hugely versatile kitchen snack-maker that doesn’t take up much room. It’s an ideal gift for students or home-movers thanks to its compact format – and lovers of sweet treats thanks to the fantastic waffles it can produce.

Swan SK22110 retro pump espresso coffee machine

This stylish espresso machine from Swan was rated the best for beginners by BBC Good Food. It’s an ideal addition to any kitchen thanks to its clean-cut design, and it makes espresso making simple. Find buying links below.

Tassimo by Bosch Style TAS1102GB pod coffee machine

If you prefer the pod-based coffee machine system – which is simpler but more expensive in the long run due to the cost of pods – then this is a great option. Heavily discounted at time of writing, this Tassimo by Bosch coffee machine can make over 80 types of coffee and hot drinks.

Russell Hobbs mini-fridge RH4CLR1001B 4L/6

This portable mini fridge from Russell Hobbs works effectively as a cooler or a warmer – with the ability to heat to 65 degrees, so it’s perfect for picnics and holidays.

Best self-care gifts

Calmer

Calmer from Flare Audio is a small in-ear device that reduces stressful frequencies while making sure the user can still hear. It’s ideal for people with sensitive hearing and autism or those who simply get fed up with the noise of their daily commute.

Philips Hue Play

This smart Philips Hue Play light bar helps you to make your home a more relaxing place. It can change the ambience of a room to fit your mood perfectly with ease, and it’s easy to control too – as it’s compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

It’s worth noting that the Play also requires a Philips Hue Bridge for your setup to work as intended, but it’s one of the nicest additions to the Philips Hue lineup.

HAMA indoor air quality monitor

This indoor air quality monitor checks for dangerous gases like CO2 and can act as an alarm – its main function though is to monitor the quality and humidity of the air in your home. This can have a huge effect on your health and well-being day-to-day, so it’s worth being aware of air conditions in your home, especially if you have concerns about damp, or similar issues. Check the link below for more information and to buy.

Best smart home gifts

Google Nest Hub

This second-generation Google Nest hub is a perfect core for your smart home set-up. It has a display – unlike the smaller Google Nest Mini – making it simple and intuitive to use. Other smart home tech can be controlled from the Google Nest Hub.

The Nest Hub is responsive to voice commands and can be used hands-free, making it a perfect kitchen companion while cooking or prepping meals.

Google Nest Doorbell

This video doorbell from Google links up with other Google Nest devices in the home and to your phone, allowing you to see any visitors who ring the bell. It’s useful for accepting deliveries, welcoming neighbours and for security.

This battery-powered doorbell also includes motion detection and a two-year warranty. Find buying links below.

Hive Active Heating Thermostat

This smart thermostat from Hive helps you to closely monitor the temperature of your home and give you full control. It’s perfect for those trying to be a little greener and cut down on energy use too.

The thermostat is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and allows you to control the temperature of your home from your phone.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights, or visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more audio reviews, don’t miss our best soundbar and best wireless earbuds round-ups.