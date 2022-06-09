How to watch Premier Sports in the UK

Up next is the Irish television sports channel, Premier Sports. Originally formed in 2009, Premier Sports holds the exclusive rights to broadcast La Liga, Elite Ice Hockey League, National Hockey League and NASCAR live in the UK and Republic of Ireland. As well as being able to show the United Rugby Championship live in the UK, and 53 Premier League games live in the Republic of Ireland, not to mention the Scottish Cup, too. That’s a whole lot of sport.

The RadioTimes.com team can’t get enough of sports at the moment; we think it’s the sunshine and socialising that’s filling us with team spirit. Luckily for you, we’re here with all of the how-to-watch explainers, like our Eurosport guide, on how you can access your favourite sports and support your favourite teams.

Originally just one channel, Premier Sports created Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports 2 after it introduced a second channel to stream even more content. Then came LaLiga TV and BoxNation to watch the Spanish soccer league and boxing.

With sports matches, such as EIHL, that you can’t watch anywhere else, it’s important that you know how to watch Premier Sports anytime and anywhere. Set up Premier Sports on your TV and invite friends over to cheer on your favourite team, live stream a game so you don’t miss a moment when you’re out and about, or simply sit back with a cool drink and enjoy it by yourself. Here’s how you can watch Premier Sports in the UK and Ireland.

Where to watch Premier Sports

Premier Sports Wikipedia

How can you watch Premier Sports if you’re in the UK and Ireland? We can think of six different ways.

You can watch Premier Sports on Sky as a Sky TV customer. You’ll be able to find Premier 1 on channel 412, Premier 2 on 429, LaLiga TV on channel 435, and BoxNation on 427.

Virgin Media also offers Premier Sports as a channel. It launched on Virgin Media as a free channel in 2013 to showcase the Rugby League World Cup, then became a paid subscription channel in early 2014.

If you’re a Virgin Media broadband customer, adding Premier Sports to your channels couldn’t be easier. Simply press ‘Home’ then go to ‘Apps & Games’ > ‘All Apps’ > ‘TV Channel Upgrades’ and follow the instructions on your Virgin Media box. Once it’s all up and running, you’ll be able to find Premier 1 HD on channel 551, Premier 2 on channel 552, LaLiga TV on channel 554, and BoxNation on channel 546.

One of the easiest ways to sign up for Premier Sports is through Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for Prime Video for £7.99 a month (or via the 30-day free trial) and then add Premier Sports as an add-on.

For those of you unfamiliar with Netgem TV, it’s a personalised streaming service which lets the viewer pick and choose which TV channels and subscriptions they’d like to store, and one of those apps you can choose to add is Premier Sports. Netgem TV is not too dissimilar to Virgin Media Stream.

Premier Player is an online-only viewing option for Premier Sports. Premier Player launched in 2013 to offer live streaming, a seven-day catch-up service and plenty of seasons on demand. It’s available on multiple platforms, including iOS and Android.

For our Irish readers, this one's for you. If you’re in the Republic of Ireland, you can select a Sports Extra Membership on NOW TV which includes Premier Sports and BT Sport. Do you need to be a NOW TV customer already? You don’t. The Sports Extra Membership is a stand-alone membership, not an add-on.

Does BT offer Premier Sports? BT doesn’t offer Premier Sports as a channel. However, if you’re watching Premier Sports online, for example, through Premier Player, you can cast it to your TV.

What to watch on Premier Sports

Nottingham Panthers EIHL CBJTarget

Sports fans rejoice! There are plenty of sports to keep you, and your family and friends entertained. Here are just a few events you can expect to see on Premier Sports

United Rugby Championship

This annual competition is a big event in any rugby fan’s calendar.

La Liga

La Liga is the men’s top professional football division of the Spanish football league.

Elite Ice Hockey League

The highest ice hockey league in the United Kingdom.

BoxNation

BoxNation is a dedicated boxing subscription channel.

NASCAR

The clue is in the acronym: The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing.

Scottish Cup

An annual competition for men’s football clubs in Scotland.

Coppa Italia

Similar to the Scottish Cup, except this competition is for clubs in Italy.

World Cup Qualifiers

Watch which teams will get through to compete in the 2022 World Cup.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much does Premier Sports cost?

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte BoxNation Julian Finney

The cost of Premier Sports varies depending on where you purchase it from. But who wants to scroll through each site to see where the best deal is? Not you. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you.

Premier Sports on Sky

For Sky customers, you can add Premier Sports to your package for either £14.99 a month, £9.99 a month if you sign-up for 12 months, or £99.99 (just over £8 a month) if you buy an annual subscription. The £9.99 subscription works out at £119.88 a year, and the £14.99 a month subscription is £179.88 annually. So if you have the cash to spare, buying an annual subscription is the cheapest route.

With Sky, you’ll have access to Premier Sports 1 and 2, BoxNation and LaLiga TV. Customers will also have free access to the Premier Player app, and will be able to watch sports on multiple screens, also for free.

Sign-up to Premier Sports from £8 at Sky

Premier Sports on Virgin Media

Add Premier Sports to your Virgin Media TV bundle for £12.99 a month. For an extra 13 quid, you’ll get Premier Sports 1 and 2 (both in HD), BoxNation and LaLiga TV.

Sign-up to Premier Sports for £12.99 at Virgin Media

Premier Sports on Amazon Prime Video

On top of your existing Amazon Prime Video subscription, which is £7.99 per month, you can add Premier Sports for an extra £14.99 a month. You’ll need Amazon Prime Video to get Premier Sports, but you knew that already!

Sign-up to Premier Sports for £14.99 at Amazon Prime Video

New to Amazon Prime Video? Get a free 30-day trial

Premier Sports on Netgem TV

For £15 a month, you can become a Netgem TV customer. The £15 a month will get you over 210 live channels including Premier Sports 1 and 2 (both in HD), 40,000 hours of on-demand content, and your choice of add-ons like Hayu, plus more. There’s a one-off £20 activation fee, and a 12-month minimum contract.

Sign-up to Premier Sports for £15 at Netgem TV

Premier Sports on Premier Player

Premier Player is an online-only way to watch Premier Sports 1 and 2, BoxNation and LaLiga TV. You can get all four channels for £9.99 a month, or if you’re able to spend £99 in one transaction, this will get you a years worth of content which works out at £8.25 per month.

Sign-up to Premier Sports from £8.25 at Premier Player

Premier Sports on NOW TV Ireland

For our Irish readers, this offer is for you! Get Premier Sports 1 and 2 as part of NOW TV’s Sports Extra Membership for just €10 a month for the first three months. The subscription then auto-renews at €34. As part of the membership, you’ll also get BT Sport 1, 2 and 3, and BT Sport ESPN.

As a Sports Extra member, you can watch your favourite games live and on up to two screens, and you can connect as many as six devices to your account.

You don’t have to be an existing NOW TV subscriber to claim this offer: you can subscribe to the Sports Extra Membership as a stand-alone membership. Plus, if you fancy becoming a member just for the day, you can pay a one-off €10 fee.

Sign-up to Premier Sports for €10 at NOW TV

Whatever avenue you use to get Premier Sports will largely depend on what services you already subscribe to. It looks like Sky customers will bag themselves the best deal, as will sports fans who are only interested in watching events online through Premier Player.

Advertisement

Looking for a saving? Check out our hand-picked Disney Plus offers for this month. Find out more about Freevee, Amazon's new free streaming service.