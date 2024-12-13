While a book or e-reader is obviously the foundation to any reading routine, there are plenty of other additions that can help round out anyone's reading experience, from comfortable pillows to the perfect scented candle.

Or you could opt for something to use or wear in daily life to show off a love of books to the rest of the world.

Whatever your reader friends and family desire, from luxurious accessories to quirky bookish gifts, there's something for every taste in our roundup of the best gifts for book lovers. Plus, it's the perfect time to buy Christmas gifts for book lovers.

Best gifts for book lovers at a glance

Unique gifts for book lovers

Adult Jigsaw Puzzle Bodleian Library

Adult Jigsaw Puzzle Bodleian Library. Waterstones

If you want to spend even more of your time staring at books, then the Bodleian Library jigsaw puzzle from Waterstones is the one for you.

This 1,000-piece jigsaw stars the beautiful High Jinks Bookshelves from Bodleian Libraries in Oxford, one of the most iconic libraries in the world.

The focus of the final image is on late 19th- and early 20th- century children’s books, decorated with bright red, green and gold.

Buy Adult Jigsaw Puzzle Bodleian Library for £14.99 at Waterstones

Literary Seeds: Herb Garden

Literary Seeds: Herb Garden. Waterstones

This set of herbaceous seeds is inspired by literary favourites and is perfect for any reader who also likes to flex their gardening muscles.

Here at RadioTimes.com, we consider ourselves to be pun connoisseurs, so believe us when we tell you that these are top notch. From Thyme and Punishment to Chives and Prejudice, Rosemary and Juliet, and Cress of the d'Ubervilles, these are sure to make you chuckle while you garden.

Buy Literary Seeds: Herb Garden for £11.99 at Waterstones

The Rare Birds Lucky Dip Book

The Rare Birds Lucky Dip Book. Not On The High Street

Rare Birds is an independent bookshop based in Edinburgh that champions great books by great women.

You can gift or get yourself a lucky dip from the team's favourite titles – the perfect way to break out of a reading rut.

Buy The Rare Birds Lucky Dip Book for £10 at Not On The High Street

Reading Journal

Reading Journal. Not On The High Street

If you're buying a present for someone who finds it difficult to keep track of the books they've read and prefers to keep things on paper rather than using a site like Goodreads, then we've found the perfect gift.

The Literary Emporium Reading Journal has a clear and simple layout, allowing you to record all the need-to-know details about your recent reads, including how long it took to read and there's even space for a short review.

Buy Reading Journal for £9.95 at Not On The High Street

Luxury gifts for book lovers

Custom Book Embosser

Custom Book Embosser. Etsy

Custom book embossers are currently taking BookTok by storm, and looking at this model from Etsy, it's easy to see why. It's the perfect way to personalise your library, and there are 11 custom designs to choose from.

Plus, embossing your books makes them less likeable to disappear when you lend them out, as there'll be a constant reminder of who the book belongs to.

Buy Custom Book Embosser for £30 £21 (save £7 or 23%) at Etsy

Personalised Eco-Friendly Acrylic Book Vase

Personalized Eco-Friendly Acrylic Book Vase. Etsy

Books and flowers go perfectly together, as you can clearly see on this Personalized Eco-Friendly Acrylic Book Vase. You can personalise the vase with your loved one's favourite books to add an extra special touch.

The product is made from environmentally friendly acrylic, and is a stylish and durable design.

Buy Personalized Eco-Friendly Acrylic Book Vase for £22 at Etsy

Willoughby Book Club Book Subscription

Willoughby Book Club Book Subscription. Virgin Experience Days

There are few gifts more thoughtful and greatly appreciated by bookworms than a book subscription. There are plenty of specific book subscriptions that cater to niche tastes; however if you're looking to potentially expand your reading horizons, you can check out the Willoughby Book Club Fiction Book Club Subscription, available for either three months or six months.

For every book subscription purchased, a brand new book will be donated to the charity Book Aid International to help with its educational and development work in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Buy Three Month Willoughby Book Club Book Subscription for £49 at Virgin Experience Days

Buy Six Month Willoughby Book Club Book Subscription for £89 at Virgin Experience Days

Old Bookshop Soy Candle

Old Bookshop Candle. Etsy

There are few things more comforting and nostalgic than the smell of a bookshop, and now you can enjoy it in the comfort of your own home.

Why not light the candle while reading for the ultimate bookish experience?

Buy Old Bookshop Soy Candle for £3.99 at Etsy

Inexpensive gifts for book lovers

2025 Reading list bookmark

2025 Reading list bookmark. Etsy

If you're trying to help someone stay on top of their TBR list next year, this 2025 Reading list bookmark is the perfect way to do it.

Keeping this in the book you're currently reading is the perfect way to remind you of your reading goals, as well as getting you excited for all the good books that are to come over the course of the year.

Buy 2025 Reading list bookmark from £2.65 at Etsy

Gothic Literature Vinyl Sticker Sheet

Gothic Literature Vinyl Sticker Sheet. Not On The High Street

With references to Edgar Allen Poe's The Raven, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray, Charlotte Bronte's Jane Eyre and more, these stickers are the perfect way to display a love of gothic literature to the rest of the world.

The stickers are printed on kiss-cut vinyl and are perfect for putting on laptops, diaries, phones and more.

Buy Gothic Literature Vinyl Sticker Sheet for £5.95 at Not On The High Street

Personalised Vegan Leather Heart Page Corner Bookmark

Personalised Vegan Leather Heart Page Corner Bookmark. Etsy

These Vegan Leather Heart Page Corners are bookmarks with a difference. The heart-shaped design looks beautiful on the corner of any book, while the slim profile makes it easy to slide on and off the page.

It's a great eco-friendly alternative to traditional leather bookmarks and adds a personal touch to any reading experience.

Buy Personalised Vegan Leather Heart Page Corner Bookmark for £8.99 at Etsy

Comfortable gifts for book lovers

Teddy Bear High Back Cuddle Cushion

Teddy Bear High Back Cuddle Cushion. Dunelm

When it comes to curling up with a good book, comfort is key. The curved back and sides on this Teddy Bear High Back Cuddle Cushion are designed to support your back and waist, and is made with an ultra-cuddly teddy fabric, perfect for staying comfy while putting your feet up.

Buy Teddy Bear High Back Cuddle Cushion for £30 at Dunelm

Bookaroo Bean Bag Reading Rest

Bookaroo Bean Bag Reading Rest. Amazon

So you've got a rest for your back, now it's time to get a rest for your book or e-reader. Right now, you can save 20% on the Bookaroo Bean Bag Reading Rest, which is lightweight and comes with hidden zipper pockets for storing cables, pens and any other goodies.

It comes in a range of colours, and can sit on your knee, desk, floor or anywhere else.

Buy Bookaroo Bean Bag Reading Rest for £19.99 £16.03 (save £3.96 or 20%)

Navy Oodie

Navy Oodie. Oodie

The winter months are arguably the perfect time for cosying up with a book. However, you may have noticed that the weather is sometimes a little bit cold here in the UK.

The solution? It's got to be the Oodie, with fully-lined Sherpa fleece and a ToastyTek™ fleece outer specially designed to keep you warm.

Buy Navy Oodie for £65 £32.50 (save £32.50 or 50%) at Oodie

Thumb Page Holder

Thumb Page Holder. Etsy

The Venn diagram of book lovers and tea lovers is pretty much a circle; with that in mind, most bookworms need at least one hand free to stay wrapped around their mug.

The Thumb Page Holder allows you to do just that. Made from English and exotic hardwoods, they also save reading-induced hand cramp and are perfect for small to medium-sized books.

Buy Thumb Page Holder for £6 at Etsy

