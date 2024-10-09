But few have come close to the tender and sweet dynamic of Heartstopper. It's a coming-of-age, boy-meets-boy love story, following the romance of the awkwardly loveable Charlie and the handsome and popular Nick.

Between the central romance shared by Charlie and Nick, and the charming side characters, this show is just packed full of love.

But before it was a renowned Netflix series, Heartstopper was a webcomic. Author Alice Oseman first published the story on the platforms Tumblr and Tapas back in 2016, before launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund the physical copy of Heartstopper Volume 1.

Hachette Children’s Group picked up the series shortly afterwards, and the rest is history.

However, Nick and Charlie were around even before the initial Heartstopper books were released. The pair first feature in Alice Oseman's debut novel Solitaire which, while not part of the Heartstopper universe, features some of the same characters in an overlapping timeline.

It's useful to know that the Heartstopper story is told in the form of a graphic novel, something which could take a bit of getting used to if you haven't read any before.

Whether you've been brought here via BookTok or via the hugely successful Netflix series, we're here to help you out. Here's how you can read the Heartstopper books in order.

How to read all the Heartstopper books in order

When it comes to reading the Heartstopper books in order, you're sure to work it out pretty quickly. All instalments in the series come with a handy volume number to make life a little easier. Here's a full list:

Heartstopper Volume 1 (2019)

Heartstopper Volume 2 (2019)

Heartstopper Volume 3 (2020)

Heartstopper Volume 4 (2021)

Heartstopper Volume 5 (2023)

Heartstopper books in order

Heartstopper Volume 1

Heartstopper Volume 1. WH Smith

Volume 1 of the Heartstopper is a classic coming-of-age tale. The socially awkward Charlie has recently come out as gay at school, and has had to move class due to bullying. In his new class he meets Nick, an ultra-popular rugby player.

The two quickly become friends, despite their differences, and Charlie develops what he believes is an unrequited crush on Nick. However, as the pair grow closer, Nick begins confronting some questions about his sexuality and just what Charlie means to him.

If you enjoy YA fiction, coming-of-age tales, queer fiction and boy-meets-boy tales, then this is definitely the book series for you.

Buy Heartstopper Volume 1 for £12.99 £12.21 (save 78p or 6%) at WH Smith

Heartstopper Volume 2

Heartstopper Volume 2. WH Smith

Good news for anyone anxious to follow Charlie and Nick's blossoming romance: Volume 2 picks up where Volume 1 leaves off. After kissing Charlie at a hangout, Nick begins to grapple with some confusing feelings about his sexuality.

Despite the difficulties of navigating these new feelings, Nick and Charlie grow closer together, discussing their journeys with their mental health. Nick also stands up for Charlie when he sees him being bullied.

This book focuses on Nick's coming-out process, and his anxieties surrounding that. It all culminates in Nick coming out to his mum — no spoilers, but you're sure to shed a tear or two.

Buy Heartstopper Volume 2 for £12.99 £12.21 (save 78p or 6%) at WH Smith

Heartstopper Volume 3

Heartstopper Volume 3. WH Smith

Volume 3 sees the gang heading off to Paris together. Nick has successfully come out to his mum, but now faces the challenge of coming out to his friends and schoolmates, especially when he and Charlie become more openly affectionate towards each other while in France.

In Volume 3, we also dive more deeply into other characters' storylines, from Charlie's friends Tao and Elle's blossoming romance, to the fear of rejection growing in the relationship between Elle's friends Tara and Darcy.

This book also deals with Charlie's worsening mental health, especially his anxiety and eating disorder, and Nick supporting him as his partner.

Buy Heartstopper Volume 3 £12.99 £12.21 (save 78p or 6%) at WH Smith

Heartstopper Volume 4

Heartstopper Volume 4. WH Smith

In Volume 4, the focus of the story shifts to Charlie's mental health. Charlie is trying to find ways to cope with his worsening anxiety and eating disorder, while Nick isn't sure how to help him, causing tension in their relationship.

Nick is also continuing to come out to people in his life. When he tells his brother that he's bisexual, the reaction is less than positive, but Nick is determined to be open about his sexuality.

Meanwhile, Tao and Elle's romantic relationship is also developing, bringing up fears for Tao.

Buy Heartstopper Volume 4 £12.99 £12.21 (save 78p or 6%) at WH Smith

Heartstopper Volume 5

Heartstopper Volume 5. WH Smith

Nick and Charlie are in love. For real, they've even said those three little words to each other. But there's just one problem: Nick is heading off to university in the autumn.

How will the boys navigate such a big life change? This is the question right at the heart of Volume 5, as it explores love in the face of change.

Buy Heartstopper Volume 5 £12.99 £12.21 (save 78p or 6%) at WH Smith

This Winter

This Winter. WH Smith

This Winter, we're headed to the Spring family's house for Christmas. Charlie has just returned from a recent stay in a mental health clinic, where he's been dealing with his eating disorder and self-harm. Now back home, Charlie is feeling anxious about facing his extended family, as they've been struggling to understand what he's going through.

The novella is also narrated from the point of view of Charlie's siblings Tori and Oliver, each with their unique struggles and perspectives on the day.

In terms of timing, This Winter takes place while the events of Heartstopper Volume 4 are still ongoing and before Solitaire begins.

Buy This Winter for £8.99 £8.45 (save 45p or 5%) at WH Smith

Solitaire

Solitaire. WH Smith

Solitaire is, in terms of publishing order, the first book in which we were introduced to Nick and Charlie. This is Alice Oseman's debut novel, focusing on Charlie's sister Tori and her struggles with her mental health, as well as the intriguing mystery surrounding an anonymous blog called Solitaire.

While the Heartstopper series touches on the issue of mental health, Solitaire takes a deeper dive, especially into the themes of depression and loneliness.

In terms of the Heartstopper-verse timeline, the events of Solitaire take place while Heartstopper Volume 4 is still ongoing and shortly after This Winter ends.

Buy Solitaire for £9.99 £9.39 (save 60p or 6%) at WH Smith

Is there a Heartstopper Volume 6 book?

The short answer is yes: there will be a Heartstopper Volume 6. The next instalment has been confirmed by author Alice Oseman.

But there's some bad news, too: Oseman has also stated that Volume 6 will be the last book in the Heartstopper series.

Although a release date hasn't yet been announced, fans are expecting to get their hands on Volume 6 at the end of 2025 or start of 2026.

