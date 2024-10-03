Heartstopper season 3 soundtrack: Every song played in the new episodes
The Netflix drama delivers another packed track list in its latest chapter.
Heartstopper has always been known for its music – and season 3 is no exception.
Netflix's LGBTQ+ teen drama, charting the ups and downs of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and their charming circle of friends, manages to pack several needle drops into each episode.
This time around, there's the usual blend of upbeat, dreamy pop as the gang enjoys days out at the beach, at the zoo and a raucous New Year's Eve party.
But there's also softer, sadder tunes as the characters face their personal demons, with mental health and trauma being other prominent themes that come to the surface.
If you're looking to create your Heartstopper season 3 playlist, look no further than our guide to all of the songs featured in the latest episodes. (We also have track lists for season 1 and season 2, FYI).
Heartstopper season 3 episode 1 songs (Love)
- The Way Things Go by Beabadoobee
- It's Euphoric by Georgia
- Paradise Calling by Birdy
- Happy, Healthy, Well-Adjusted by Max Bennett Kelly
- A Letter to Myself at 17 by Baby Queen
- Duet by Frankie Cosmos
- Best Day of My Life by Tom Odell
Heartstopper season 3 episode 2 songs (Home)
- **It Gets Better (Live @ Middle Farm) by Martin Luke Brown
- I'm Not Perfect (But I'm Trying) by Rachel Chinouriri
- Shell by Ethan Tasch
- Vertigo by Griff
- My Vine by Wasia Project
Heartstopper season 3 episode 3 songs (Talk)
- Car Park by Nieve Ella
- Pretty Boy by LÉON
- Genesis by Grimes
- One That Got Away by MUNA
- Unknown end credits song
Heartstopper season 3 episode 4 songs (Journey)
- I Spend Too Much Time in My Room by The Band Camino
- Black Friday by Tom Odell
- Blue by Billie Eilish
- Wish on an Eyelash by Mallrat
- Serotonin by Angie McMahon
Heartstopper season 3 episode 5 songs (Winter)
- That Was the Worst Christmas Ever! by Sufjan Stevens
- Are You OK? by Wasuremono
- Bruises Off the Peach by Ryan Beatty
- So Clear by Miya Folick
- Enjoy Your Life by Romy
- Rush by Troye Sivan
- Loveher by Romy
- In My Head by Nell Mescal
Heartstopper season 3 episode 6 songs (Body)
- I Used to Be Fun by Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers
- Just Stay for Once by Imani Graham
- good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo
- A Running Start by Sufjan Stevens
Heartstopper season 3 episode 7 songs (Together)
- Dive by Olivia Dean
- Heartbreaker by Birdy
- The Most Beautiful Thing by Thomas Headon
- Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat by Del Water Gap
Heartstopper season 3 episode 8 songs (Apart)
- Love You by Flowerovlove
- Right There for Now by Bakar
- Close One by Fizz
- Joe by Joesef
- A Good Thing by Claud
- The Outsiders by Max Bennett Kelly
- Million Little Reasons by Oscar Lang
