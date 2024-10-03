This time around, there's the usual blend of upbeat, dreamy pop as the gang enjoys days out at the beach, at the zoo and a raucous New Year's Eve party.

But there's also softer, sadder tunes as the characters face their personal demons, with mental health and trauma being other prominent themes that come to the surface.

If you're looking to create your Heartstopper season 3 playlist, look no further than our guide to all of the songs featured in the latest episodes. (We also have track lists for season 1 and season 2, FYI).

Heartstopper season 3 episode 1 songs (Love)

Kit Connor and Joe Locke star in Heartstopper season 3 Samuel Dore/Netflix

The Way Things Go by Beabadoobee

by Beabadoobee It's Euphoric by Georgia

by Georgia Paradise Calling by Birdy

by Birdy Happy, Healthy, Well-Adjusted by Max Bennett Kelly

by Max Bennett Kelly A Letter to Myself at 17 by Baby Queen

by Baby Queen Duet by Frankie Cosmos

by Frankie Cosmos Best Day of My Life by Tom Odell

Heartstopper season 3 episode 2 songs (Home)

**It Gets Better (Live @ Middle Farm) by Martin Luke Brown

by Martin Luke Brown I'm Not Perfect (But I'm Trying) by Rachel Chinouriri

by Rachel Chinouriri Shell by Ethan Tasch

by Ethan Tasch Vertigo by Griff

by Griff My Vine by Wasia Project

Heartstopper season 3 episode 3 songs (Talk)

Joe Locke and Kit Connor star in Heartstopper season 3 Netflix

Car Park by Nieve Ella

by Nieve Ella Pretty Boy by LÉON

by LÉON Genesis by Grimes

by Grimes One That Got Away by MUNA

by MUNA Unknown end credits song

Heartstopper season 3 episode 4 songs (Journey)

I Spend Too Much Time in My Room by The Band Camino

by The Band Camino Black Friday by Tom Odell

by Tom Odell Blue by Billie Eilish

by Billie Eilish Wish on an Eyelash by Mallrat

by Mallrat Serotonin by Angie McMahon

Heartstopper season 3 episode 5 songs (Winter)

Joe Locke stars in Heartstopper Samuel Dore/Netflix

That Was the Worst Christmas Ever! by Sufjan Stevens

by Sufjan Stevens Are You OK? by Wasuremono

by Wasuremono Bruises Off the Peach by Ryan Beatty

by Ryan Beatty So Clear by Miya Folick

by Miya Folick Enjoy Your Life by Romy

by Romy Rush by Troye Sivan

by Troye Sivan Loveher by Romy

by Romy In My Head by Nell Mescal

Heartstopper season 3 episode 6 songs (Body)

I Used to Be Fun by Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers

by Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers Just Stay for Once by Imani Graham

by Imani Graham good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo

by Olivia Rodrigo A Running Start by Sufjan Stevens

Heartstopper season 3 episode 7 songs (Together)

Kit Connor, Corinna Brown, Rhea Norwood and Yasmin Finney star in Heartstopper. Samuel Dore/Netflix

Dive by Olivia Dean

by Olivia Dean Heartbreaker by Birdy

by Birdy The Most Beautiful Thing by Thomas Headon

by Thomas Headon Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat by Del Water Gap

Heartstopper season 3 episode 8 songs (Apart)

Love You by Flowerovlove

by Flowerovlove Right There for Now by Bakar

by Bakar Close One by Fizz

by Fizz Joe by Joesef

by Joesef A Good Thing by Claud

by Claud The Outsiders by Max Bennett Kelly

by Max Bennett Kelly Million Little Reasons by Oscar Lang

