Heartstopper soundtrack: Every song in Netflix's LGBTQ+ drama
The track list includes some heartfelt love songs.
Netflix has finally dropped its eight-episode Heartstopper adaptation, bringing the love story between schoolboys Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Charlie Spring) into live-action for the very first time.
Bringing some extra emotional weight to several scenes is a soundtrack comprised largely of romantic songs, which is sure to leave viewers with at least one catchy tune in their heads.
We've compiled all of the songs featured in this Netflix series for your convenience, including tracks by big name artists like Wolf Alice, CHVRCHES and Maggie Rogers.
Read on for a full breakdown of the music in Heartstopper season 1.
Heartstopper soundtrack: Every song featured in Netflix series
Heartstopper episode 1 – Meet
- Want Me - Baby Queen
- Lovesick - Peace
- Dover Beach - Baby Queen
- Don't Delete The Kisses - Wolf Alice
Heartstopper episode 2 – Crush
- Sappho by Frankie Cosmos
- Girls by Girl in Red
- Dance with Me - beabadoobee
- Why Am I Like This? - Orla Gartland
Heartstopper episode 3 – Kiss
- My Own Person - Smoothboi Ezra
- Telephone - Waterparks
- LUCID - Rina Sawayama
- Clearest Blue - CHVRCHES
- Alaska (Toby Green Remix) - Maggie Rogers
Heartstopper episode 4 - Secret
- What's It Gonna Be? - Shura
- Heart - Flor
Heartstopper episode 5 - Friend
- nothing else i could do - ella jane
- UrbanAngel1999 - Thomas Headon
- If You Want To - beabadoobee
- Buzzkill - Baby Queen
- Fever Dream - mxmtoon
- Paper Mache World - Matilda Mann
- I Want To Be With You - chloe moriondo
Heartstopper episode 6 - Girls
- Knock Me Off My Feet - SOAK
- Flirting With Her - Sir Babygirl
Heartstopper episode 7 - Bully
- Bang Bang Bang - Lauran Hibberd
- Tired - beabadoobee
- Any Other Way - Tomberlin
- Smokey Eyes - Lincoln
Heartstopper episode 8 - Boyfriend
- Our Window - Noah and The Whale
- Because I Love You - Montaigne
- Close To You - Dayglow
- Moment In The Sun - Sunflower Bean
- I Belong In Your Arms (Photek Remix) - Chairlift
