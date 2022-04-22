Bringing some extra emotional weight to several scenes is a soundtrack comprised largely of romantic songs, which is sure to leave viewers with at least one catchy tune in their heads.

Netflix has finally dropped its eight-episode Heartstopper adaptation, bringing the love story between schoolboys Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Charlie Spring) into live-action for the very first time.

We've compiled all of the songs featured in this Netflix series for your convenience, including tracks by big name artists like Wolf Alice, CHVRCHES and Maggie Rogers.

Read on for a full breakdown of the music in Heartstopper season 1.

Heartstopper soundtrack: Every song featured in Netflix series

Joe Locke plays Charlie Spring in Heartstopper Netflix

Heartstopper episode 1 – Meet

Want Me - Baby Queen

Lovesick - Peace

Dover Beach - Baby Queen

Don't Delete The Kisses - Wolf Alice

Heartstopper episode 2 – Crush

Sappho by Frankie Cosmos

Girls by Girl in Red

Dance with Me - beabadoobee

Why Am I Like This? - Orla Gartland

Heartstopper episode 3 – Kiss

My Own Person - Smoothboi Ezra

Telephone - Waterparks

LUCID - Rina Sawayama

Clearest Blue - CHVRCHES

Alaska (Toby Green Remix) - Maggie Rogers

Heartstopper episode 4 - Secret

What's It Gonna Be? - Shura

Heart - Flor

Heartstopper episode 5 - Friend

Corinna Brown plays Tara Jones in Heartstopper Netflix

nothing else i could do - ella jane

UrbanAngel1999 - Thomas Headon

If You Want To - beabadoobee

Buzzkill - Baby Queen

Fever Dream - mxmtoon

Paper Mache World - Matilda Mann

I Want To Be With You - chloe moriondo

Heartstopper episode 6 - Girls

Knock Me Off My Feet - SOAK

Flirting With Her - Sir Babygirl

Heartstopper episode 7 - Bully

Cormac Hyde-Corrin plays Harry in Heartstopper Netflix

Bang Bang Bang - Lauran Hibberd

Tired - beabadoobee

Any Other Way - Tomberlin

Smokey Eyes - Lincoln

Heartstopper episode 8 - Boyfriend

Our Window - Noah and The Whale

Because I Love You - Montaigne

Close To You - Dayglow

Moment In The Sun - Sunflower Bean

I Belong In Your Arms (Photek Remix) - Chairlift

