With such beautiful sites and rich culture on display, it's enough to make anyone want to plan a visit themselves, so we've rounded up the key Heartstopper locations you may wish to include in your itinerary.

And there are plenty to choose from! Across three Paris-set episodes, the Heartstopper cast rack up a major step-count and tick off some truly iconic attractions.

If you're interested in travelling to Paris, you can copy the Heartstopper characters by taking the Eurostar (book now on Trainline) - or, alternatively, flights and hotels are available to browse on Expedia and Booking.com.

Here's your guide to where Heartstopper was filmed (including the show's UK locations too).

Heartstopper: Paris location guide

Tara and Darcy in Heartstopper.

Montmartre (season 2 episode 4 – Challenge)

The Parisian adventure begins in Montmartre, in the north of the city, which is best known as a hub of art history. After some exploring, the gang ultimately split up to visit two breathtaking locations – more on both below.

Browse Airbnbs in Montmartre, Paris.

Sacré Coeur Basilica (season 2 episode 4 – Challenge)

Sacre-Coeur Basilica in Montmartre, Paris. SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

Most of the group decide to visit the Sacré Coeur de Montmartre (Sacred Heart of Montmartre). Located at the summit of the 18th arrondissement, it's a grand Roman Catholic church that took almost four decades to build – with construction taking place between 1875 and 1914.

The Sacré Coeur Basilica remains a holy place to Catholics, with any visitors asked to be respectful of that – dressing appropriately and being silent while inside. The main part of the church is open seven days a week and is free admission, although you may have to pay to access the upper dome, from which a view of the city can be observed.

More like this

We see the Sacré Coeur in the fourth episode of Heartstopper season 2, with Charlie and Nick each enjoying an ice cream on the steps leading up to the church.

Musée de Montmartre (season 2 episode 4 – Challenge)

Yasmin Finney and William Gao in Heartstopper. Netflix

Meanwhile, Tao and Elle are on their second attempt at a date – this time, heading to the Musée de Montmartre. The museum itself was opened in 1960, although the buildings that house it are far older, dating back to the 17th century.

The attraction's permanent collection seeks to immerse visitors in the history of Monmartre, while the attached Renoir Gardens are also very popular, providing views of the Clos Montmartre vineyard and northern Paris.

L'Escalier Bistro (season 2 episode 4 – Challenge)

At the end of a busy first day in Paris, the students of Truham and Higgs try some authentic French cuisine at L'Escalier. This is a real restaurant located in Montmartre, which currently sports a strong 4.5/5 rating on both Trip Advisor and Google.

You may wish to make a reservation when you're in the area – even if you're not brave enough to try escargot.

Arc de Triomphe (season 2 episode 5 – Heat)

Arc de Triomphe. AFP via Getty Images

The second day of Heartstopper's Paris tour swings by some truly iconic sites recognised the world over. First of all, the students gawp at the Arc de Triomphe as their coach passes by and take an opportunity for photos later in the trip.

The monument honours those who fought and died for France in the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic War, while it also stands above the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, commemorating those who lost their lives during the First World War.

Tickets are free to EU residents under 26 years old, while admission is only €13 for other visitors.

Eiffel Tower (season 2 episode 5 – Heat)

Eiffel Tower at night. Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images

An attraction that surely needs no introduction, the Eiffel Tower is synonymous with the city of Paris, having characterised its skyline since it opened in 1889.

These days, tourists adore ascending the structure to see jaw-dropping views of the capital, with some brave souls even accepting the challenge of climbing the 674 steps to the second floor.

From there, a glass-walled lift can take you all the way to the top – a full 276m above the ground!

The Louvre (season 2 episode 5 – Heat)

Louvre's Pyramid, designed by Ieoh Ming Pei, is seen in the courtyard of the Louvre museum. Aurelien Morissard/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Louvre is the most famous of France's national museums, best known for its distinctive glass pyramid and for being home to the Mona Lisa, which is much smaller than some visitors expect – as Darcy loudly points out!

Unlike the Heartstopper gang, you may face a long queue for entry, as the Louvre is currently the most-visited museum in the world - but it's certainly worth waiting for, with its enormous collection of priceless objects and art.

Pont Neuf (season 2 episode 6 – Truth/Dare)

Thibault de Montalembert plays Stephane Nelson in Heartstopper. Netflix

After their visit to the Louvre, Nick and Charlie race to meet the former's father, Stephane, at a café in Pont Neuf. Although we see them boarding the metro for this journey, in reality, it's a mere four-minute walk away.

It's not clear which specific café they arrive at, but any riverside venue would make a worthy substitute.

Shakespeare and Company book shop (season 2 episode 6 – Truth/Dare)

Isaac (Tobie Donovan) in Heartstopper. Netflix

On the final day of their Paris trip, we see the group take a tour of some more essential sites, including the Shakespeare and Company book shop – aka Isaac's idea of heaven.

Opened in 1951, the independent store specialises in English-language books, with a vast selection to choose from.

Its name is a tribute to an early 20th-century Paris book shop founded by American-born publisher Sylvia Beach, which became a favourite of creatives including Ernest Hemingway and F Scott Fitzgerald.

Unfortunately, it was forced to close when the Nazis invaded France during the Second World War, but this second branch – opened in a different location by George Whitman in 1951 – keeps Beach's dream alive.

Notre-Dame de Paris (season 2 episode 6 – Truth/Dare)

Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris. Christophe Delattre/AFP via Getty Images

Another truly iconic location in Paris, the Notre-Dame is a grand cathedral that began construction all the way back in medieval times – the year 1163 – and wasn't completed until almost 200 years later.

It has weathered numerous conflicts and crises in subsequent years, with the most recent coming in April 2019, when the roof caught fire during a restoration effort and burned for 15 hours.

The damage was severe and the building remains closed while reconstruction work continues, with church services and tourist visits currently not expected to resume until late 2024.

Le Marais (season 2 episode 6 – Truth/Dare)

Crowds gather in Le Marais on the eve of Paris Gay Pride 2017. Michel Stoupak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The sightseeing ends on a touching note as Nick and Charlie see another LGBTQ+ couple walking down a Paris street with arms over each other's shoulders, giving the schoolboys the confidence to walk hand-in-hand themselves.

This scene appears to have been filmed in Le Marais, which is an area of Paris famed for its connection to the LGBTQ+ community, boasting a number of popular gay bars and clubs since the 1980s.

Of course, you'll also find the usual mix of cafés, bakeries and stylish shops that the city is so often associated with.

Where is Heartstopper filmed in the UK?

Joe Locke as Charlie in Heartstopper. Netflix

Of course, Heartstopper is usually filmed in the UK, and has utilised a number of locations in southern England, primarily sticking around Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

Some school scenes were filmed on the grounds of what once was The E-ACT Burnham Park Academy, which closed in 2019 due to falling pupil numbers.

Kent's Herne Bay High School was also used in this capacity, with the nearby Herne Bay Beach visited by Nick and Charlie in the moving season 1 finale.

For season 2, the Heartstopper team also made use of Twickenham Studios in Richmond-upon-Thames, which has previously hosted such prominent productions as Inside No. 9, Black Mirror and McMafia.

Heartstopper seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.