And she said that her experience on Who helped to make her far more confident when returning to play Elle.

"Season one was just our small show," she explained in the season's press notes. "We had no idea what it would be. For most of us, it was our first thing. I didn't go to drama school and I can't speak for anybody else, but I didn't have that experience."

She added: "So, for me, what was interesting was I remember just learning from everyone. I just learned things about myself, more than anything. Like, wow, this is a step into the world that I'd always wanted to be in.

"I never had proper training, but I am here. To go from that to season two, where I just came off Doctor Who and had a little bit more experience, it's crazy how just one job can make you so confident."

She continued that when she went back on set for season 2, she "was like, 'I'm ready.'

"No games were played. It was just, bam, bam, bam. We had so much fun but it felt like we were coming together as a collective. We all knew the fan base was real and the pressure was there. And the weight of Heartstopper's fandom was on our shoulders.

"I just didn't want to let them down, so I definitely worked the hardest I've ever worked on the show and I'm really proud of myself for that."

The first season of Hearstopper was a monumental hit for Netflix, and the second run – which debuts on Thursday 3rd August – has already received very positive reviews from critics.

It will continue to explore the budding romance between Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) as they navigate some rockier moments in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Finney's character Elle looks to take things to the next level with long-time friend Tao (William Gao) while girlfriends Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) find themselves at a pivotal juncture.

