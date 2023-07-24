Oseman was speaking ahead of the new season, which will see Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship while Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

The creator said: "I don’t want Heartstopper to be the same every season. I want each season to feel like an evolution, to tackle new ideas and themes, and for us to see the characters changing and growing, while also preserving the hopeful heart of Heartstopper.

"In season two, the characters are all maturing in their romances, their identities, and their outlooks on life and the future. They all feel a little older and wiser, and with that comes a whole host of new experiences and emotions."

Alice Oseman. Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images

Oseman continued: "While season one followed a typical romance story structure, season two takes a deeper look into teen relationships of various stages and sees the characters begin to explore more complex emotional truths about themselves and eachother.

"I hope viewers will be pleasantly surprised by some of the paths that these relationships take as the characters get to know each other and themselves on a much deeper level."

Oseman previously revealed that season 2 will adapt her graphic novel Heartstopper Volume 3, but that it will also include a lot of "new stuff" created specifically for the show.

She explained: "We had a good foundation. But there’s not enough in the book to take a whole season of TV, so there had to be a lot of creation of new stuff."

Meanwhile, Oseman has also said the new season will explore Isaac's sexuality, saying that "asexuality will be discussed on TV in a big way" and that she hopes it will "change the world".

"I hope when it happens in Heartstopper, it doesn’t feel like a lesson," Oseman explained. "You know Isaac, you care about him, and now you’re going to learn something new about him."

Heartstopper season 2 is coming to Netflix on Thursday 3rd August 2023, and season 1 is streaming now.

