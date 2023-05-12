As well as the likes of Jack O’Connell, Connor Swindells, Sofia Boutella and Dominic West reprising their roles for season 2, some exciting new additions have now been confirmed.

It's official: filming on season 2 of SAS Rogue Heroes is now underway in the UK and Croatia and a host of new characters are set to be joining the cast of the acclaimed BBC drama too.

Gwilym Lee (The Great, Bohemian Rhapsody) joins as Bill Stirling, David Stirling’s brother and founder of the 2SAS regiment, while Con O’Neill (Happy Valley, Our Flag Means Death) will play General Montgomery.

Some of the new series recruits also include Mark Rowley (The Last Kingdom, The North Water) and Jack Barton (Heartstopper, War of the Worlds), who will play SAS members Jock McDiarmid and John Tonkin respectively.

Barton is also one of the new additions to the second season of fan-favourite Netflix coming-of-age series, Heartstopper, where he will play the role of David Nelson, Nick’s (Kit Connor) older brother.

Further new cast members for series two of SAS Rogue Heroes include Paolo De Vita (Anonymous, La Grande Guerra del Salento), Anna Manuelli (Blocco 181, Pezzi unici), Edward Bennett (Industry, Save Me Too) and Matteo Franco.

The new series will take place in the spring of 1943 and will again be a dramatised account of the origins of the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the SAS.

As per the synopsis: "With David Stirling captured and Paddy Mayne now in charge of the SAS, their attention must turn from the conflict in North Africa to mainland Europe. But GHQ have cast doubt over the future of the regiment, while the creation of a new unit and a surprise arrival make things even more difficult for the men. Can they prove that the SAS remains essential to the war, wherever it may lead them?"

Other returning familiar faces for season 2 include Theo Barklem-Biggs as Reg Seekings, Corin Silva as Jim Almonds, Jacob Ifan as Pat Riley, Jacob McCarthy as Johnny Cooper, Stuart Campbell as Bill Fraser, and Bobby Schofield as Dave Kershaw.

Speaking about the news of filming now being underway, series creator, writer and executive producer Steven Knight says: “It’s so good to be back in the wild world of the SAS so soon. The second chapter is even more incredible than the first and we hope to do justice to the brave men and women whose story we are telling.”

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama also says: “Series one dazzled millions of viewers across the country with its swagger, action-packed set pieces and wit, winning a whole legion of fans in the process. Series two goes bigger and better to prove that Steven Knight and the team were just getting started – we can’t wait to welcome the Rogue Heroes back to the BBC.”

SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 will air on BBC One, while season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer now. Visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find something to watch tonight, or check out the rest of our Drama coverage.

