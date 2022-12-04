The series, which follows British Army officer David Stirling (Connor Swindells) as he set about creating the first special commando unit during World War Two, revealed the news at the end of tonight's episode, with the caption reading: "To be continued."

Filming on the new season will take place in 2023, with the action picking up where tonight's episode left off – with Paddy Mayne, played by Jack O'Connell, taking charge of the Rogue Heroes.

Speaking about the season 2 news, Knight said that he's "delighted" to be moving onto the next chapter of the story after "the roaring success" of season 1.

Connor Swindells as David Stirling in SAS Rogue Heroes.

"Series two will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance," he added.

Director of BBC drama Lindsay Salt revealed the show has received "huge iPlayer figures", which is "a testament to Steven Knight's incredible skill for turning our history into modern, must-see TV".

She continued: "BBC viewers have really taken this series to their hearts, and we're delighted to be working with Steven and Kudos to bring the Rogue Heroes' exciting next chapter to life."

The SAS Rogue Heroes cast also includes The Crown's Dominic West, Kingsman's Sofia Boutella, House of the Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney and Cherry's Theo Barklem-Biggs, among others.

Knight, who is best known for creating Peaky Blinders, has since turned his attention to This Town, a drama starring Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery and My Policeman's David Dawson.

SAS Rogue Heroes is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Visit our TV Guide to see what else is on tonight, or check out the rest of our Drama coverage.

