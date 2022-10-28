The series tells the true story of the founding of the Special Air Service in 1941, with Lieutenant David Stirling, an eccentric young officer, formulating a plan with Lieutenant John 'Jock' Lewes for a new military unit.

The series stars Connor Swindells, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Allen, Sofia Boutella and Dominic West, but who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of SAS Rogue Heroes.

Connor Swindells plays David Stirling

Who is David Stirling? David Stirling was the real-life founder of the SAS, who when we first meet him in the series is an eccentric young officer serving with 8 Commando. He is frustrated with the military authorities and their handling of strategy.

What else has Connor Swindells been in? Swindells is best known for playing Adam Groff in Sex Education, but has also had roles in the series Vigil and Jamestown, as well as films Emma and Barbarians.

Jack O’Connell plays Paddy Mayne

Who is Paddy Mayne? Paddy Mayne was a real-life British army officer and a founding member of the SAS. He is portrayed in the series as something of a live-wire, who is won round by Stirling.

What else has Jack O'Connell been in? O'Connell is known for appearing in films such as Unbroken, '71 and the upcoming Lady Chatterley's Lover, as well as the series Skins, Godless and The North Water.

Alfie Allen plays Jock Lewes

Who is Jock Lewes? Jock Lewes was the real-life founding principal training officer of the SAS, who at the start of the series shares with Stirling his idea of parachuting units of men into the desert to attack by surprise.

What else has Alfie Allen been in? The son of Keith Allen and brother of Lily, Alfie Allen is best known for his role as Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones. He has also appeared in White House Farm, John Wick and The Predator, amongst other series and films.

Sofia Boutella plays Eve Mansour

Who is Eve Mansour? Eve is a fictional character created for the series. She is the deputy head of French intelligence in Cairo under General de Gaulle’s command.

What else has Sofia Boutella been in? Boutella is known for appearing in films such as The Mummy, Atomic Blonde, Star Trek Beyond and Kingsman: The Secret Service, while she also recently appeared in an episode of Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.

Dominic West as Wrangel Clarke

Who is Wrangel Clarke? Wrangel Clarke was a real-life officer in the SAS and is considered a pioneer in military deception. He played a key role in the formation of the SAS.

What else has Dominic West been in? West is a prolific and acclaimed actor known for series such as The Wire, Brassic and The Affair, as well as films Downton Abbey: A New Era, Tomb Raider, 300 and Pride. He is also set to play Prince Charles in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown.

Tom Glynn-Carney plays Mike Sadler

Who is Mike Sadler? Mike Sadler is a real-life figure and one of the first officers to join the SAS.

What else has Tom Glynn-Carney been in? Glynn-Carney is currently starring in House of the Dragon as Prince Aegon Targaryen, while he has previously appeared in The Last Post, The King and Tolkien.

Jacob McCarthy plays Johnny Cooper

Who is Johnny Cooper? Johnny Cooper was a real-life officer who served with the SAS in North Africa and France throughout World War II.

What else has Jacob McCarthy been in? McCarthy is known for appearing in films such as The Tragedy of Macbeth and The Last Summer and the series AP Bio.

Stuart Campbell plays Bill Fraser

Who is Bill Fraser? Bill was a real-life member of the SAS in the Second World War.

What else has Stuart Campbell been in? Campbell is best known for appearing in series such as Baptiste, Clique and Hetty Feather, while he also appeared in a recent episode of Professor T.

Bobby Schofield plays Dave Kershaw

Who is Dave Kershaw? Dave was a real-life member of the SAS.

What else has Bobby Schofield been in? Schofield is known for his recent appearances in The Walk-In, The Suspect and Anne, while he also appeared in an episode of Inside No 9 amongst other series.

Dónal Finn plays Eoin McGonigal

Who is Eoin McGonigal? Eoin was a real-life member of the SAS in World War II.

What else has Dónal Finn been in? Finn had a small role in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and has appeared in episodes of The Wheel of Time and The Witcher.

Amir El-Masry plays Dr Gamal

Who is Dr Gamal? Dr Gamal is a doctor in Cairo and an ally of Stirling.

What else has Amir El-Masry been in? El-Masry is best known for starring in the film Limbo, while he has also had roles in McMafia, The Night Manager and Industry. He also had a small role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and is set to play Mohamed Al-Fayed in season 5 of The Crown.

